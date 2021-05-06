PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evergreen Grease Service, Inc has installed The Vector System in two of its semi-trucks, reducing carbon emissions from these trucks to near-zero, with plans to convert the whole fleet by 2022. This move is a major step towards Evergreen's goal of reducing carbon emissions. Evergreen specializes in the collection of cooking oil, grease and waste fats from the commercial cooking and restaurant industry, and its partners process these waste products into biodiesel, a low-carbon alternative to traditional diesel. Using biodiesel to power their trucks allows Evergreen to model a true, low-carbon, circular economy, a hallmark of a truly sustainable system.
The Vector System, designed by Optimus Technologies, is a bolt-on fuel system that allows medium- to heavy-duty vehicles to run on 100% biodiesel (B100) — even in harsh environments and sub-zero temperatures where biodiesel has not been traditionally viable. While most trucks are able to run on a 20% blend of biodiesel, The Vector System enables vehicles to utilize 100% biodiesel, allowing trucks to achieve near-zero carbon emissions. That represents a savings of about 1,500 lbs. of CO2 for every 500 miles driven. The Vector System is the only technology of its kind on the market and allows for significant carbon reductions without major engine modifications. It can be installed on new trucks as they are being built, but also trucks that are already on the road today.
Although electrification is commonly perceived as the singular solution to reducing carbon emissions in transportation, in reality, the technology is not yet viable to deploy on the scale needed to achieve significant carbon reductions in the trucking sector. Electric battery technology cannot yet provide the capacity to power large vehicles like semi-trucks efficiently, and long charging times pose challenges to the efficiency and schedules of long-distance trucking. Diesel technology is essential for these functions, and utilizing 100% biodiesel allows for the continued use of the core engine technology, while leveraging the carbon savings of a more sustainable fuel.
Evergreen, who is celebrating their 25th year in business, is a market leader in the used cooking oil and grease collection industry. Feedstocks such as these recycled fats and oils play a key role in making biofuels. The company's commitment to collection, aggregation, and transportation of these raw materials enables safer and more sustainable renewable fuels to be manufactured and brought to market with the lowest carbon footprint. Evergreen, wanting to further reduce the carbon intensity of the feedstocks it collects, has committed to running their own trucks on 100% biodiesel.
"The decision to use Optimus' Vector System in our own trucks was an easy one. We have been supplying the Bio market for years and while we know we get back blended Bio at the retail level we wanted to up our commitment and support of our communities and customers by running B100 in our own trucks. It's a win-win." said Paul Dickerson, owner of Evergreen Grease Service. "We run over a half a million miles per year in our small fleet, so when we learned about Optimus and the emissions off-set we could generate coupled with buying back our grease as fuel, it was really a no brainer. We can't wait for the whole fleet to be converted. The technology has been flawless."
"Partnerships like these will change the narrative around transportation. Trucks of this size are the backbone of the US economy, providing transport of essential goods from groceries and medicine to the fuels that heat our homes and power our cars. Heavy-duty trucks haul over 70% of the freight in the US. While these vehicles are significant contributors to carbon emissions, they are largely ignored in the pathway to reduce climate impact, because the changes needed can seem too expensive or out of reach. The Vector System attaches to existing trucks, providing an immediate and significant cost-effective pathway to mitigating the climate crisis. With Evergreen's trucks now running on 100% biodiesel, they are operating on a fuel made from the very waste fats and grease they collect. This is the ultimate roadmap to creating a sustainable circular economy structure," says Colin Huwyler, CEO of Optimus Technologies.
About Optimus Technologies
Optimus Technologies is a clean energy technology company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Optimus manufactures The Vector System, an advanced fuel system technology that enables diesel engines to operate on 100% biodiesel. The Vector System is designed for medium and heavy-duty fleet applications where emissions reductions are challenging or impossible to achieve in a cost-effective manner through other means. The Vector System integrates into existing operations to facilitate a seamless transition to low-carbon fuels.
Optimus' Vector System is in use with leading municipal and private fleets throughout the country such as DC Public Works and ADM. Use of The Vector System has enabled these fleets to achieve near-zero carbon emissions, while also reducing their fuel and fleet operating costs.
Learn more at http://www.optimustec.com.
About Evergreen
Based in Adrian, Michigan, Evergreen is a leader in the used cooking oil and grease recycling industry serving Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Evergreen provides prompt and reliable service, used cooking oil recycling expertise, and a commitment to serving the communities we operate in. The used cooking oil, along with other Fats, Oils, and Grease (FOG), they collect are brought to their facilities for processing into feedstocks that can be used for renewable fuels production like biodiesel, a renewable, clean-burning diesel fuel alternative.
Learn more at http://www.evergreengrease.com.
About Biodiesel
Made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats, biodiesel is a renewable, clean-burning diesel replacement that can be used in existing diesel engines. It is the nation's first domestically produced, commercially available advanced biofuel. Biodiesel as a replacement for petroleum diesel fuel provides significant engine, environmental, and economic benefits.
100% Biodiesel:
● Reduces carbon dioxide emissions to near-zero levels due to the biogenic lifecycle of its plant-based feedstocks
● Reduces particulate matter on average 50% when compared to petroleum diesel
● Has significantly higher cetane values and better combustion than petroleum diesel
● Has increased lubricity to dramatically reduce friction between the engine's moving parts
● Is domestically produced, reducing dependence on foreign oil
Learn more at http://www.biodiesel.org.
