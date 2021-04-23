CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optimus Technologies Vector System, an advanced fuel system technology that enables diesel engines to operate on 100% biodiesel (B100), will now be available via ship-thru installation on any new Freightliner or Western Star truck thanks to a partnership with Can-Am Custom Trucks (Can-Am). Customers will now have the option to order Freightliner or Western Star trucks and have The Vector System technology equipped prior to final delivery by having their dealer use Can-Am's ship-thru code 99B-008.
The Vector System is an EPA-compliant advanced fuel technology that upgrades medium- and heavy-duty trucks to run on B100. Pure biodiesel achieves near-zero carbon emissions making it a sustainable alternative to conventional diesel, and more readily available with lower costs than equivalent heavy-duty electric or natural gas vehicles.
Can-Am, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, is centrally located between the Cleveland, Mt Holly, and Gaffney Freightliner and Western Star plants and has been a ship-thru center for these manufacturers for more than 15 years. This partnership will facilitate integration of Optimus' B100 technology for fleets looking to make the switch to biodiesel to achieve sustainability targets and near-zero carbon emissions. As an OEM approved ship-thru center, Can-Am is able to pick-up new trucks at the plant, complete the Vector System installation and return the completed truck to the transporter lot for delivery to the customer's final destination.
"More and more fleets are integrating Optimus' technology into their new vehicle purchase specifications; this partnership provides customers a streamlined process for new truck builds with The Vector System. We're excited to partner with Can-Am to provide this service because Can-Am has a longstanding history of bringing innovation, top-notch customer service, and deep domain expertise to solutions for the medium- and heavy-duty trucking industry." says Colin Huwyler, CEO of Optimus Technologies.
Biodiesel is a renewable, clean-burning diesel replacement typically made from an increasingly diverse mix of recycled cooking oil, waste fats, and agricultural byproducts. It is the nation's first domestically produced, commercially available advanced biofuel. Biodiesel as a replacement for petroleum diesel fuel provides significant engine, environmental, and economic benefits. Most engines manufactured today are able to run on B20, a 20% blend of biodiesel; however, with
The Vector System, engines are able to utilize 100% biodiesel. This newly announced partnership allows fleets to order Freightliner or Western Star trucks today, equipped with The Vector System, that achieve near-zero carbon emissions.
"This partnership with Optimus will allow us to expand our product offerings to provide customers with access to this innovative carbon reducing technology. Can-Am has decades of experience and is constantly looking for ways to innovate in this industry. Offering unique, high quality technologies, such as The Vector System, sets us apart and allows us to stay at the forefront of the trucking industry." says Terry Potts, President of Can-Am.
The first trucks equipped with The Vector System under this partnership with Can-Am were completed in January of this year under a specification developed with Freightliner dealer Johnson Truck Center, in Landover, Maryland for final delivery to the Washington, DC Department of Transportation. "Our customers have been utilizing Optimus' technology for years to meet their demands for lower carbon emissions. Now we are seeing the Optimus B100 system integrated into their new vehicle bid specifications. This partnership allows us to factory order trucks and have the Optimus system equipped before they are delivered to our dealership or the body and equipment upfitters." says Kirk Fricia, Head of Government Sales for Johnson Truck Center.
For details, pricing, and assistance with developing vehicle specifications best suited for the integration of The Vector System with your fleet's particular applications contact Optimus Technologies.
###
About Optimus
Optimus Technologies is a clean energy technology company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Optimus manufactures The Vector System, an advanced fuel system technology that enables diesel engines to operate on 100% biodiesel. The Vector System is designed for medium and heavy-duty fleet applications where emissions reductions are challenging or
impossible to achieve in a cost-effective manner through other means. The Vector System integrates into existing operations to facilitate a seamless transition to low-carbon fuels. Optimus' Vector System is in use with leading municipal and private fleets throughout the country such as DC Public Works and ADM. Use of The Vector System has enabled these fleets to achieve near-zero carbon emissions, while also reducing their fuel and fleet operating costs. Learn more at http://www.optimustec.com.
About Can-Am
Founded in 1998 by a brother and sister team, Terry Potts and Tammy McElreath, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Registered in North Carolina as a woman-owned small business, the team quickly established themselves as outstanding "problem solvers" in the demanding truck modification community. Today, Can-Am's knowledge and specialized experience together with their ability to analyze special vehicle requirements and translate those needs into "Engineered Solutions," make Can-Am's truck modifications second to none. The organization quickly grew to encompass a full line of products and services to the transportation industry throughout the United States and internationally; today Can-Am is a preferred supply source for OEMs, fleets, as well as end users. Can-Am Custom Trucks, Inc. has the skills and facilities to manufacture and install many types of vehicle modifications. With complete versatility in all styles and options, you can enjoy the convenience of getting exactly what you need. Learn more at http://www.canamcustomtrucks.com
=====
Optimus Technologies is not affiliated or endorsed by Freightliner, Western Star Trucks, or
Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA)
Media Contact
Deborah Eisenberg, TechStarts, +1 9176287648, deborah@techstartspr.com
SOURCE Optimus Technologies