CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optometric Management Group (OMG) announced that it has selected RevCycle Partners as its outsourcing partner for insurance billing and credentialing. OMG currently owns eight Ohio-based locations and has bold plans to acquire more practices in the next few years. Outsourcing its revenue cycle management functions enables OMG to create efficiencies in its operations.
"We're excited about this partnership," says Dr. David Anderson, OD, co-founder of OMG. "It's mission critical to our plans for future growth.
"A smooth transition with our payers after each transaction requires a laser focus on the complexities of credentialing. And RevCycle Partners' experience with a variety of eyecare software platforms helps us with the transition after we purchase a practice."
"We're excited about the mission of OMG to build its portfolio of optometry practices while also keeping the local practice identity intact," says RevCycle Partners CEO Paul Hartge. "We look forward to supporting their strategy with our billing and credentialing services."
OMG was started by three optometrists who believe strongly in the continuity of patient care and practice identity when doctors sell their practices. In addition to Dr. Anderson, other co-founders include Timothy D. Fries, OD, MBA, MPH, FAAO, and Jason Miller, OD, MBA, FAAO. OMG recently announced a joint venture with VSP Ventures, which has become a joint owner of OMG's eight existing Ohio-based locations.
Increasingly, eyecare enterprise organizations engage external partners for outsourcing solutions in order to scale more quickly. RevCycle Partners' capabilities enable larger eyecare companies to meet their growth objectives.
With its U.S. -based team, RevCycle Partners has become one of the largest providers of outsourced revenue cycle management services in the industry. RevCycle Partners' mission is to fight for what's due for both doctors and patients, creating greater efficiency and contributing to a positive, ongoing doctor-patient relationship. RevCycle Partners serves eyecare practices on today's leading software platforms, including RevolutionEHR, Eyefinity, Officemate, Crystal PM, Compulink, Acuitas, EyeCloudPro, My Vision Express, and Practice Director.
