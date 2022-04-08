OQP Homes today announced Castle Oak Homes and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
TEHACHAPI, Calif., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OQP Homes today announced Castle Oak Homes and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Castle Oak Homes' value-driven, client-centric service is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Castle Oak Homes was founded by seasoned homebuilder and top-producing agent Nathanael Harbison, who maintains a track record of satisfied clients and 200+ unique transactions. Harbison brings empathy, integrity, and accountability to the real estate process, always working with a tenacious resolve to make the dreams of those around him come true. It's with this winning mindset that he leads Castle Oak Homes.
"At Castle Oak Homes, we believe in The Platinum Rule, so we treat others the way they want to be treated," said Harbison. "From the first phone call to the final signing, we serve as steady guides, supporting our clients through each step of the process."
Castle Oak Homes is a proven group of professionals, entrepreneurs, and dreamers with over 30 years of cumulative experience. As a full-service lifestyle real estate company chock-full of seasoned homebuilders and expert agents, the team has unique access to support that fuels its high-touch concierge process. Specializing in new construction, first-time homebuyers, sellers, investors, and working with veterans, the team uses its knowledge of the dynamic Los Angeles and Kern County markets to match clients with the highest-quality homes.
Partnering with Side will ensure Castle Oak Homes remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Castle Oak Homes with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Castle Oak Homes will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"My team and I have always embraced innovative business practices that break boundaries and foster our clients' success," continued Harbison. "Side's world-class platform and professionals keep us at the forefront of the industry as we work tirelessly to deliver the best outcomes possible."
About Castle Oak Homes
Castle Oak Homes is a dynamic, full-service lifestyle real estate company with deep experience in homebuilding, providing world-class service, and working tirelessly for its clients. Innovative, industrious, and always reachable, with a sweeping knowledge of the Los Angeles and Kern County markets, Castle Oak Homes' highest aim is to exceed clients' expectations. For more information, visit http://www.castleoakhomes.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
