AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2021 Q4 results. Total quarterly revenues were up 8% year-over-year to $11.2 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 8% to $7.4 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were up 9% to $2.1 billion.
Q4 GAAP operating income was up 5% to $4.5 billion, and GAAP operating margin was 40%. Non-GAAP operating income was up 6% to $5.4 billion and non-GAAP operating margin was 49%. GAAP net income was up 29% to $4.0 billion, and GAAP earnings per share was up 39% to $1.37. Non-GAAP net income was up 20% to $4.5 billion, and non-GAAP earnings per share was up 29% to $1.54.
Short-term deferred revenues were up 10% from last year to $8.8 billion. Operating cash flow was up 21% to a record $15.9 billion during the trailing twelve months.
Fiscal year 2021 total revenues were up 4% year-over-year to $40.5 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 5% to $28.7 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were up 5% to $5.4 billion.
Fiscal year 2021 GAAP operating income was up 9% to $15.2 billion, and GAAP operating margin was 38%. Non-GAAP operating income was up 9% to $19.0 billion, and non-GAAP operating margin was 47%. GAAP net income was up 36% to $13.7 billion, while non-GAAP net income was up 11% to $14.1 billion. GAAP earnings per share increased 48% to $4.55, while non-GAAP earnings per share was up 21% to $4.67.
"Our Q4 performance was absolutely outstanding with total revenue beating guidance by nearly $200 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share beating guidance by $0.24," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "Our multi-billion dollar Fusion and NetSuite cloud applications businesses saw dramatic increases in their already rapid revenue growth rates: Fusion ERP was up 30% in Q3 and up 46% in Q4, Fusion HCM was up 23% in Q3 and up 35% in Q4, NetSuite was up 24% in Q3 and up 26% in Q4. Oracle Fusion is the world's biggest cloud ERP business; Oracle NetSuite is the world's second biggest cloud ERP business. Revenue from our Gen2 Cloud Infrastructure business including Autonomous Database grew over 100% in Q4. The accelerating growth rates of both our applications and infrastructure cloud businesses this year drove earnings per share growth up to 21% in FY21. That is the fourth consecutive year of double-digit earnings per share growth at Oracle Corporation."
"The world's two most popular databases are the Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle MySQL," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "The Oracle Database once again delivered solid revenue growth in FY21. And while our Oracle Database business as measured by revenue currently dwarfs our MySQL database business—that is about to change because the latest version of Oracle MySQL has been upgraded to include a revolutionary new ultra-high-performance parallel processing query engine called HeatWave. Independent analysts have tested and confirmed that Oracle MySQL with HeatWave runs 10 to 100 times faster than Amazon's version of MySQL called Aurora. This technological breakthrough is causing several of Amazon's customers to start moving their Aurora workloads to Oracle MySQL. And industry analysts are telling us they are seeing a 10x increase in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customer inquiries. Both the Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle MySQL with HeatWave technology have captured the technology high-ground in the cloud database business—and that bodes well for the future of the Oracle Cloud."
The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 15, 2021, with a payment date of July 29, 2021.
Trademarks
"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions and prospects, including statements regarding future growth in our Oracle Database and Oracle Cloud businesses are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties.
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q4 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended May 31,
% Increase
% Increase
(Decrease)
% of
% of
(Decrease)
in Constant
2021
Revenues
2020
Revenues
in US $
Currency (1)
REVENUES
Cloud services and license support
$ 7,389
66%
$ 6,845
66%
8%
4%
Cloud license and on-premise license
2,144
19%
1,959
19%
9%
5%
Hardware
882
8%
901
8%
(2%)
(6%)
Services
812
7%
735
7%
11%
6%
Total revenues
11,227
100%
10,440
100%
8%
4%
OPERATING EXPENSES
Cloud services and license support
1,214
11%
1,012
10%
20%
17%
Hardware
253
2%
288
3%
(12%)
(15%)
Services
655
6%
669
6%
(2%)
(7%)
Sales and marketing
2,077
19%
1,959
19%
6%
2%
Research and development
1,715
15%
1,479
14%
16%
14%
General and administrative
306
3%
278
3%
10%
6%
Amortization of intangible assets
342
3%
366
3%
(7%)
(7%)
Acquisition related and other
30
0%
11
0%
158%
146%
Restructuring
94
1%
69
1%
37%
25%
Total operating expenses
6,686
60%
6,131
59%
9%
6%
OPERATING INCOME
4,541
40%
4,309
41%
5%
0%
Interest expense
(697)
(6%)
(580)
(6%)
20%
20%
Non-operating income (expenses), net
313
3%
(33)
0%
*
*
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
4,157
37%
3,696
35%
12%
6%
Provision for income taxes
(124)
(1%)
(580)
(5%)
(79%)
(80%)
NET INCOME
$ 4,033
36%
$ 3,116
30%
29%
22%
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
$ 1.42
$ 1.01
Diluted
$ 1.37
$ 0.99
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
2,847
3,091
Diluted
2,943
3,162
(1)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2020, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended May 31, 2021 compared with the corresponding prior year period increased our revenues by 4 percentage points, operating expenses by 3 percentage points and operating income by 5 percentage points.
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q4 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended May 31,
% Increase
% Increase (Decrease) in
2021
2021
2020
2020
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
TOTAL REVENUES
$ 11,227
$ -
$ 11,227
$ 10,440
$ 1
$ 10,441
8%
8%
4%
4%
Cloud services and license support
7,389
-
7,389
6,845
1
6,846
8%
8%
4%
4%
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
$ 6,686
$ (908)
$ 5,778
$ 6,131
$ (832)
$ 5,299
9%
9%
6%
6%
Stock-based compensation (3)
442
(442)
-
386
(386)
-
15%
*
15%
*
Amortization of intangible assets (4)
342
(342)
-
366
(366)
-
(7%)
*
(7%)
*
Acquisition related and other
30
(30)
-
11
(11)
-
158%
*
146%
*
Restructuring
94
(94)
-
69
(69)
-
37%
*
25%
*
OPERATING INCOME
$ 4,541
$ 908
$ 5,449
$ 4,309
$ 833
$ 5,142
5%
6%
0%
1%
OPERATING MARGIN %
40%
49%
41%
49%
(82) bp.
(71) bp.
(140) bp.
(109) bp.
INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)
$ (124)
$ (417)
$ (541)
$ (580)
$ (170)
$ (750)
(79%)
(28%)
(80%)
(31%)
NET INCOME
$ 4,033
$ 491
$ 4,524
$ 3,116
$ 663
$ 3,779
29%
20%
22%
14%
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 1.37
$ 1.54
$ 0.99
$ 1.20
39%
29%
31%
22%
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
2,943
-
2,943
3,162
-
3,162
(7%)
(7%)
(7%)
(7%)
(1)
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
(2)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2020, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.
(3)
Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2020
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
Cloud services and license support
$ 35
$ (35)
$ -
$ 27
$ (27)
$ -
Hardware
3
(3)
-
3
(3)
-
Services
14
(14)
-
12
(12)
-
Sales and marketing
80
(80)
-
69
(69)
-
Research and development
291
(291)
-
254
(254)
-
General and administrative
19
(19)
-
21
(21)
-
Total stock-based compensation
$ 442
$ (442)
$ -
$ 386
$ (386)
$ -
(4)
Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of May 31, 2021 was as follows:
Fiscal 2022
$ 1,122
Fiscal 2023
698
Fiscal 2024
453
Fiscal 2025
123
Fiscal 2026
24
Thereafter
10
Total intangible assets, net
$ 2,430
(5)
Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 3.0% and 15.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 10.7% and 16.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in each of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020 was primarily due to the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets.
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
FISCAL 2021 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
($ in millions, except per share data)
Year Ended May 31,
% Increase
% Increase
(Decrease)
% of
% of
(Decrease)
in Constant
2021
Revenues
2020
Revenues
in US $
Currency (1)
REVENUES
Cloud services and license support
$ 28,700
71%
$ 27,392
70%
5%
3%
Cloud license and on-premise license
5,399
13%
5,127
13%
5%
2%
Hardware
3,359
8%
3,443
9%
(2%)
(4%)
Services
3,021
8%
3,106
8%
(3%)
(5%)
Total revenues
40,479
100%
39,068
100%
4%
2%
OPERATING EXPENSES
Cloud services and license support
4,353
11%
4,006
10%
9%
7%
Hardware
972
2%
1,116
3%
(13%)
(14%)
Services
2,530
6%
2,816
7%
(10%)
(12%)
Sales and marketing
7,682
19%
8,094
21%
(5%)
(7%)
Research and development
6,527
16%
6,067
15%
8%
7%
General and administrative
1,254
3%
1,181
3%
6%
6%
Amortization of intangible assets
1,379
4%
1,586
4%
(13%)
(14%)
Acquisition related and other
138
0%
56
0%
147%
145%
Restructuring
431
1%
250
1%
73%
66%
Total operating expenses
25,266
62%
25,172
64%
0%
(1%)
OPERATING INCOME
15,213
38%
13,896
36%
9%
6%
Interest expense
(2,496)
(6%)
(1,995)
(5%)
25%
25%
Non-operating income, net
282
0%
162
0%
74%
95%
INCOME BEFORE BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) INCOME TAXES
12,999
32%
12,063
31%
8%
4%
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes
747
2%
(1,928)
(5%)
*
*
NET INCOME
$ 13,746
34%
$ 10,135
26%
36%
30%
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
$ 4.67
$ 3.16
Diluted
$ 4.55
$ 3.08
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
2,945
3,211
Diluted
3,022
3,294
(1)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2020, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the year ended May 31, 2021 compared with the corresponding prior year period increased our revenues by 2 percentage points, operating expenses by 1 percentage point and operating income by 3 percentage points.
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
FISCAL 2021 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Year Ended May 31,
% Increase
% Increase (Decrease) in
2021
2021
2020
2020
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
TOTAL REVENUES
$ 40,479
$ 2
$ 40,481
$ 39,068
$ 4
$ 39,072
4%
4%
2%
2%
Cloud services and license support
28,700
2
28,702
27,392
4
27,396
5%
5%
3%
3%
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
$ 25,266
$ (3,785)
$ 21,481
$ 25,172
$ (3,482)
$ 21,690
0%
(1%)
(1%)
(2%)
Stock-based compensation (3)
1,837
(1,837)
-
1,590
(1,590)
-
16%
*
16%
*
Amortization of intangible assets (4)
1,379
(1,379)
-
1,586
(1,586)
-
(13%)
*
(14%)
*
Acquisition related and other
138
(138)
-
56
(56)
-
147%
*
145%
*
Restructuring
431
(431)
-
250
(250)
-
73%
*
66%
*
OPERATING INCOME
$ 15,213
$ 3,787
$ 19,000
$ 13,896
$ 3,486
$ 17,382
9%
9%
6%
6%
OPERATING MARGIN %
38%
47%
36%
44%
201 bp.
245 bp.
151 bp.
206 bp.
INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)
$ 747
$ (3,408)
$ (2,661)
$ (1,928)
$ (939)
$ (2,867)
*
(7%)
*
(10%)
NET INCOME
$ 13,746
$ 379
$ 14,125
$ 10,135
$ 2,547
$ 12,682
36%
11%
30%
8%
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 4.55
$ 4.67
$ 3.08
$ 3.85
48%
21%
43%
18%
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON
3,022
-
3,022
3,294
-
3,294
(8%)
(8%)
(8%)
(8%)
(1)
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
(2)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2020, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.
(3)
Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:
Year Ended
Year Ended
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2020
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
Cloud services and license support
$ 134
$ (134)
$ -
$ 110
$ (110)
$ -
Hardware
11
(11)
-
11
(11)
-
Services
55
(55)
-
54
(54)
-
Sales and marketing
313
(313)
-
261
(261)
-
Research and development
1,188
(1,188)
-
1,035
(1,035)
-
General and administrative
136
(136)
-
119
(119)
-
Total stock-based compensation
$ 1,837
$ (1,837)
$ -
$ 1,590
$ (1,590)
$ -
(4)
Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of May 31, 2021 was as follows:
Fiscal 2022
$ 1,122
Fiscal 2023
698
Fiscal 2024
453
Fiscal 2025
123
Fiscal 2026
24
Thereafter
10
Total intangible assets, net
$ 2,430
(5)
Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of (5.7%) and 16.0% in fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 15.9% and 18.4% in fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates for fiscal 2021 was primarily due to a net tax benefit of $2.3 billion related to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure (refer to Appendix A for additional information), the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense, and the net tax effects related to acquisition related items, including the net tax effects on amortization of intangible assets. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in fiscal 2020 was primarily due to the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets.
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in millions)
May 31,
May 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 30,098
$ 37,239
Marketable securities
16,456
5,818
Trade receivables, net
5,409
5,551
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,604
3,532
Total Current Assets
55,567
52,140
Non-Current Assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
7,049
6,244
Intangible assets, net
2,430
3,738
Goodwill, net
43,935
43,769
Deferred tax assets
13,636
3,252
Other non-current assets
8,490
6,295
Total Non-Current Assets
75,540
63,298
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 131,107
$ 115,438
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Notes payable, current
$ 8,250
$ 2,371
Accounts payable
745
637
Accrued compensation and related benefits
2,017
1,453
Deferred revenues
8,775
8,002
Other current liabilities
4,377
4,737
Total Current Liabilities
24,164
17,200
Non-Current Liabilities:
Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current
75,995
69,226
Income taxes payable
12,345
12,463
Deferred tax liabilities
7,864
41
Other non-current liabilities
4,787
3,791
Total Non-Current Liabilities
100,991
85,521
Equity
5,952
12,717
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$ 131,107
$ 115,438
ORACLE CORPORATION
FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
($ in millions)
Year Ended May 31,
2021
2020
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net income
$ 13,746
$ 10,135
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
1,537
1,382
Amortization of intangible assets
1,379
1,586
Deferred income taxes
(2,425)
(851)
Stock-based compensation
1,837
1,590
Other, net
(39)
239
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
333
(445)
Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets
622
665
Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities
(23)
(496)
Decrease in income taxes payable
(1,485)
(444)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
405
(222)
Net cash provided by operating activities
15,887
13,139
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments
(37,982)
(5,731)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
26,024
4,687
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and other investments
1,036
12,575
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(41)
(124)
Capital expenditures
(2,135)
(1,564)
Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities
(13,098)
9,843
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Payments for repurchases of common stock
(20,934)
(19,240)
Proceeds from issuances of common stock
1,786
1,588
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards
(666)
(665)
Payments of dividends to stockholders
(3,063)
(3,070)
Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs
14,934
19,888
Repayments of borrowings
(2,631)
(4,500)
Other, net
196
(133)
Net cash used for financing activities
(10,378)
(6,132)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
448
(125)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(7,141)
16,725
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
37,239
20,514
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 30,098
$ 37,239
ORACLE CORPORATION
FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1)
($ in millions)
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
GAAP Operating Cash Flow
$ 13,829
$ 13,796
$ 13,947
$ 13,139
$ 13,092
$ 13,967
$ 14,659
$ 15,887
Capital Expenditures
(1,663)
(1,591)
(1,544)
(1,564)
(1,614)
(1,833)
(1,851)
(2,135)
Free Cash Flow
$ 12,166
$ 12,205
$ 12,403
$ 11,575
$ 11,478
$ 12,134
$ 12,808
$ 13,752
% Growth over prior year
(12%)
(11%)
(6%)
(10%)
(6%)
(1%)
3%
19%
GAAP Net Income
$ 10,955
$ 10,933
$ 10,759
$ 10,135
$ 10,249
$ 10,380
$ 12,830
$ 13,746
Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income
111%
112%
115%
114%
112%
117%
100%
100%
(1)
To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from operations. We believe free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing our performance with our competitors. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.
ORACLE CORPORATION
FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1)
($ in millions)
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TOTAL
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TOTAL
REVENUES BY OFFERINGS
Cloud services and license support
$ 6,805
$ 6,811
$ 6,930
$ 6,845
$ 27,392
$ 6,947
$ 7,112
$ 7,252
$ 7,389
$ 28,700
Cloud license and on-premise license
812
1,126
1,231
1,959
5,127
886
1,092
1,276
2,144
5,399
Hardware
815
871
857
901
3,443
814
844
820
882
3,359
Services
786
806
778
735
3,106
720
752
737
812
3,021
Total revenues
$ 9,218
$ 9,614
$ 9,796
$ 10,440
$ 39,068
$ 9,367
$ 9,800
$ 10,085
$ 11,227
$ 40,479
AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES
Cloud services and license support
3%
3%
4%
1%
3%
2%
4%
5%
8%
5%
Cloud license and on-premise license
(6%)
(7%)
(2%)
(22%)
(12%)
9%
(3%)
4%
9%
5%
Hardware
(10%)
(2%)
(6%)
(9%)
(7%)
0%
(3%)
(4%)
(2%)
(2%)
Services
(3%)
(1%)
(1%)
(11%)
(4%)
(8%)
(7%)
(5%)
11%
(3%)
Total revenues
0%
1%
2%
(6%)
(1%)
2%
2%
3%
8%
4%
CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)
Cloud services and license support
4%
4%
5%
3%
4%
2%
4%
2%
4%
3%
Cloud license and on-premise license
(6%)
(7%)
0%
(21%)
(11%)
8%
(5%)
0%
5%
2%
Hardware
(9%)
(1%)
(5%)
(7%)
(6%)
0%
(3%)
(6%)
(6%)
(4%)
Services
(2%)
0%
0%
(8%)
(3%)
(8%)
(8%)
(8%)
6%
(5%)
Total revenues
2%
1%
3%
(4%)
0%
2%
1%
0%
4%
2%
CLOUD SERVICES AND LICENSE SUPPORT REVENUES
BY ECOSYSTEM
Applications cloud services and license support
$ 2,704
$ 2,753
$ 2,809
$ 2,749
$ 11,015
$ 2,816
$ 2,901
$ 2,952
$ 3,043
$ 11,712
Infrastructure cloud services and license support
4,101
4,058
4,121
4,096
16,377
4,131
4,211
4,300
4,346
16,988
Total cloud services and license support revenues
$ 6,805
$ 6,811
$ 6,930
$ 6,845
$ 27,392
$ 6,947
$ 7,112
$ 7,252
$ 7,389
$ 28,700
AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES
Applications cloud services and license support
5%
5%
6%
1%
4%
4%
5%
5%
11%
6%
Infrastructure cloud services and license support
2%
1%
2%
0%
1%
1%
4%
4%
6%
4%
Total cloud services and license support revenues
3%
3%
4%
1%
3%
2%
4%
5%
8%
5%
CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)
Applications cloud services and license support
6%
6%
7%
3%
5%
4%
5%
3%
7%
5%
Infrastructure cloud services and license support
3%
2%
4%
3%
3%
1%
3%
2%
2%
2%
Total cloud services and license support revenues
4%
4%
5%
3%
4%
2%
4%
2%
4%
3%
GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES
Americas
$ 5,150
$ 5,304
$ 5,363
$ 5,746
$ 21,563
$ 5,068
$ 5,259
$ 5,424
$ 6,076
$ 21,828
Europe/Middle East/Africa
2,553
2,695
2,835
2,952
11,035
2,738
2,852
2,981
3,324
11,894
Asia Pacific
1,515
1,615
1,598
1,742
6,470
1,561
1,689
1,680
1,827
6,757
Total revenues
$ 9,218
$ 9,614
$ 9,796
$ 10,440
$ 39,068
$ 9,367
$ 9,800
$ 10,085
$ 11,227
$ 40,479
(1)
The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year-to-date information presented due to rounding.
(2)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2020 and 2019 for the fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 constant currency growth rate calculations presented, respectively, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.
APPENDIX A
ORACLE CORPORATION
To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects related to each of the below items, with the exception of the item described under income tax effects related to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure:
