Orange EV, the leader in innovative, heavy duty electric vehicle (EV) solutions that are commercially available today, announced the appointment of Zack Ruderman to the role of Vice President (VP) of Sales and Marketing, and Joe Marsh to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Ruderman will spearhead Orange EV's sales, marketing and evolution of the brand. Mr. Marsh will be responsible for the company's finance, accounting, IT and human resources.
Mr. Ruderman is a proven sales and marketing leader with over 20 years of experience. He has successfully transformed high-profile brands to drive significant sales growth in very competitive categories. Mr. Marsh brings extensive experience in investment banking, private equity and corporate finance. He has been instrumental in leading high growth businesses at inflection points.
Prior to joining Orange EV, Mr. Ruderman served as the VP of Marketing at Heartland Food Products Group. Previously, he was the VP and General Manager at Jarden, and held leadership roles at General Mills guiding their brands such as Honey Nut Cheerios. Mr. Ruderman holds multiple degrees from Michigan State University and earned his MBA from Harvard Business School.
Prior to joining Orange EV, Mr. Marsh was the CFO at Pronghorn Logistics where he joined at its commencement of operations and helped scale the business until its sale to Hi-Crush. Previously, he served as the Vice President of Finance for RockPile Energy. Mr. Marsh graduated from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia.
"We are extremely pleased to further expand our senior leadership team with these two talented and experienced leaders," said Wayne Mathisen, CEO of Orange EV. "With the addition of Zack and Joe, Orange EV is positioned well to accelerate adoption of our industry leading pure electric terminal trucks and expand our impact on the heavy-duty freight hauling market."
These leadership roles support tremendous growth and customer acceptance of Orange EV's best-selling EV terminal trucks, with more than 90 fleets now benefiting from the efficiency, safety, and reliability of all-electric solutions. Innovation continues to fuel growth, including from the recent introduction of a tandem axle solution.
About Orange EV
Orange EV, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, is the leading OEM providing industrial fleets with heavy duty electric vehicle solutions that are proven to save money while being safer, more reliable, and preferred by drivers and management. Orange EV trucks meet the most rigorous duty cycles and 24×7 shift schedules while eliminating diesel fuel and emissions. Building both new and re-powered terminal trucks, Orange EV was the first manufacturer offering 100% electric Class 8 vehicles to be commercially deployed and re-ordered into logistics operations. Orange EV's commercially deployed trucks, chosen by more than 90 fleets across 19 states, Canada, and the Caribbean, are approaching 1 million hours of duty and 3 million miles of operation. For more information: orangeev.com.
