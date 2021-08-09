RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oransi, a leading air purification company known for its efficient, intuitive and reliable products, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Motion Control Technology company, Aviemore. The veteran-owned air purification company will utilize Aviemore's unique proprietary technologies to create best-in-class air purifiers at its new manufacturing facility in Radford, Virginia, where the company is creating more than 100 new jobs.
The complementary nature of the two firms, coupled with the proprietary technologies acquired by Oransi from the merger, presents a substantial opportunity for the air purification company to better achieve its performance, costing, and sustainability goals. Oransi will innovate and manufacture a high-quality air moving system in its air purifiers for consumers, businesses and professionals in the dental, hospitality, educational, and medical fields.
"We are thrilled about the unique product development opportunities this merger will create," said Oransi CEO Peter Mann. "We're continuing our rapid expansion while delivering unparalleled quality with our American-designed and American-made air purification products that consumers, businesses, schools, and the professionals in the health fields love," concluded Mann.
"This merger is the perfect match for our proprietary and very unique motion control technology that will be utilized in this high-volume application," said Moe Barani, CEO of Aviemore Technologies. "The many advantages of our technology are suited very well and enhance the overall value proposition that Oransi is thriving to achieve for their customer base. We look forward to this long-term partnership where all parties have the same goals of providing industry leading quality, performance, price, and best user experience with our uniquely designed air purifiers."
About Oransi
What began as an engineer's quest to find a better indoor air quality solution for his young asthmatic son, 15 years later has evolved to become a leading air purification company designing some of the most efficient and intuitive products on the market. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, the veteran-owned business is managed by a team of executives and engineers with decades of experience in the air quality industry. They are allergy and asthma sufferers themselves, making air purifiers they also use and need. Oransi provides best-in-class HEPA air purifiers to consumers, businesses and those in the health, dental and medical fields. The company believes everyone deserves to breathe clean, fresh air and while performance is most important, they recognize the need for products that are easy to use and reliable.
About Aviemore Technologies
Located in Radford, VA, Aviemore set out on a journey to create proprietary and innovative motion control products. Being a motion control design and manufacturing company, Aviemore finds a lot of its value is in creating sustainable and environmentally friendly products. The core team comprises experienced engineers, technologists, and marketing professionals that are always wanting to "Learn Something New." The company believes in the power of its products that allows future generations to progress and prosper.
