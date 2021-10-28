BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrbisPay is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Gaytri Kachroo as Chief Operating Officer (COO) to lead its business operations and strategy. She will report to OrbisPay's CEO, Mo Saeed.
In her new role with OrbisPay, Dr. Kachroo will be working with the company's executive team and board to oversee operations, global business strategy, compliance, marketing, and technology development to implement OrbisPay's earned wage access (EWA) platform, and build a pipeline of fintech products for employers and employees around the world to improve financial wellness for workers.
Dr. Kachroo has her SJD in law from Harvard Law School and comes to OrbisPay with over 25 years of experience practicing law in both legal and regulatory areas. Prior to this role, Dr. Kachroo acted at the C-suite level in both fintech and biotech companies, and most recently as CEO and founder for The Project for World Peace, a non-profit that supports financial equality within both domestic and international technology enterprises. As a corporate lawyer, Dr. Kachroo worked with companies ranging from small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to multinational corporations (MNCs) in mergers and acquisitions, outsourcing, licensing technology, and joint ventures internationally. She brings a wealth of knowledge to OrbisPay.
Formerly counsel for Harry Markopolos, the Madoff whistleblower before the U.S. Congress, both the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking Committee, Dr. Kachroo made a proposal before the World Legal Forum at the Hague for a new international finance court to host international fraud claims where jurisdictional arbitrage was at play. She was appointed Vice-Chair of The Global Alliance on the Madoff case to direct some 50 law firms and 5000 lawyers from approximately 28 countries around the world to support the victims of the Madoff and other Ponzi schemes.
"The frontline workers are the backbone of a progressive economy, yet they often go unheard and unnoticed," said Dr. Gaytri D. Kachroo, COO, OrbisPay. "These men and women work hard to provide us with essential services that ease our everyday life. It only makes sense to support their devotion and inspiring resilience. OrbisPay's mission to empower and protect the most vulnerable falls directly in line with my vision for a better tomorrow. I am glad to be joining a team that believes in uplifting American workers."
"I have always known Gaytri to be an advocate of positive social impact and financial inclusion of the underprivileged," said Mo Saeed, CEO, OrbisPay. "We're keen to build a team that shares our vision and Dr. Kachroo is a perfect example of this. I have confidence in her leadership abilities and look forward to seeing her in the new role."
About OrbisPay
At OrbisPay, we believe in giving everyone an equal opportunity to build financial resilience. We enable hard-working Americans to enjoy their lives stress-free. It's time we started looking at wages differently. Our on-demand wage platform empowers and protects the most vulnerable. We're on a mission here, and our team members strive to offer the best-in class products and services in line with that mission. Learn more at https://www.orbispay.me/.
Contact
Hasnain Naseer
Marketing Manager
Email: hasnain.naseer@orbispay.me
SOURCE ORBISPAY
Related Links
https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbispay
Media Contact
Hasnain Naseer, OrbisPay, +1 (212) 209-0710 Ext: 101, hasnain.naseer@orbispay.me
SOURCE OrbisPay