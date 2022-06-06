The League of Minority Voters (LMV), a nationwide 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Oregon is pleased to announce the appointment of a new executive to lead on its board of advisors. Michael Cully, former chief executive of the League of Oregon Cities (LOC) with experience in the private, public and government sectors, brings innovative, cutting-edge strategies and inspiring leadership to redefine the impact of the LMV.
PORTLAND, Ore., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mike Cully served as the LOC's leader for four-and-a-half years, and previously worked as the president and CEO of the San Diego North Economic Development Corporation, (SDNEDC), the president and CEO of two Chambers of Commerce in California and as part of the global leadership team of Daimler AG's startup car2go LLC. Cully has a rich history in journalism and public affairs as well, having spent more than a decade as an on-air television reporter working for affiliates around the country.
The appointment of Cully was confirmed at a recent board meeting of the League. According to the LMV's president, Promise King, Cully will help focus efforts on building a strong foundation for the Oregon chapter of the organization and strengthening its presence statewide and nationally.
"We are extremely excited to have an enthusiastic leader like Mike Cully join our leadership team," said Promise King, president and founder of the League of Minority Voters. "Michael Cully brings deep knowledge and experience from his background in nonprofit management and legislative affairs. His combination of talents and abilities align very well with the mission of our organization and will undoubtably make an impact in Oregon, and nationally."
In addition to the work the LMV has done in Oregon since its founding in 2007, the league is expanding to open chapters in Washington State, California, Nevada, Texas and the District of Columbia. This unprecedented growth underscores the effectiveness and need for the League of Minority Voters as both an authoritative voice and presence in the country.
The League of Minority Voters is a nationwide bipartisan, nonprofit organization that advocates for the advancement of minority voters' rights through education, empowerment and mobilization. To learn more, visit minorityvoters.org.
