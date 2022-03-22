LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oro House Recovery Centers, Southern California's acclaimed dual-diagnosis inpatient and outpatient treatment facilities dedicated to treating those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction in tandem with underlying mental health issues, is announcing their partnership with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield at their Oro House LA locations in Mar Vista and Silver Lake.
Since opening their luxury rehab center in Malibu in 2010, Oro House co-founders Evan Haines and Jared Valentine have been looking for ways to make their state-of-the-art treatment available to as many patients as possible. While the Malibu program is out-of-network with insurance companies, Mar Vista's detox and residential facility and Silver Lake's outpatient facility are now in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield — which delivers health insurance to one in three Americans across all 50 states. In short, this means that through their partnership with Anthem, Oro House is now able to offer care with little to no deductible, making the dual-diagnosis addiction treatment experience accessible to a significantly larger group of patients without sacrificing quality.
"At Oro House, we want to be able to offer our top-notch care to anyone who needs it — not just those who can afford a luxury price tag," said Oro House Co-Founder Evan Haines. "This contract with Anthem is a huge step toward making holistic, compassionate recovery available to a wider array of patients. With Oro House LA, we're extremely proud to be able to offer the same level of clinical excellence at a fraction of the cost."
Founded as an alternative to traditional 12-step recovery programs, Oro House distinguishes itself with its holistic approach and dual-diagnosis treatment method, simultaneously addressing drug/alcohol addiction and mental health issues. In service of this, Oro House employs only board-certified psychiatrists and addictionologists and licensed masters and doctoral level therapists and psychologists, ensuring expert, ultra high quality clinical care in the treatment of co-occurring disorders, which are nearly universally present in the case of addiction. Under its trademarked Compassionate Care Model®, Oro House operates by their motto of "connection, not control," prioritizing community, unconditional positive regard, and non-judgment, rather than rigidity and the more punitive approaches used in most programs.
Named the #1 rehab facility in California by Newsweek and Statista, Oro House offers comprehensive programs at all stages of treatment — from initial crisis intervention to detoxification, residential, outpatient, sober living, and aftercare services. Managed by a highly qualified team of medical experts, doctors, and clinical psychologists, Oro House's treatment programs are tailored to the needs of each individual client, offering medication assisted treatment; trauma-informed cognitive and dialectical behavioral therapy; holistic-based therapy; psychodynamic therapy; and more. Oro House is also debuting a state-of-the-art transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) program in the coming weeks.
In addition to the Anthem contract, Oro House LA is also in-network with First Health, and is actively expanding their list of in-network providers in order to affordably serve prospective clients.
You can learn more about Oro House's treatment programs at http://www.ororecovery.com. For media inquiries, please contact RVD Communications at orohouse@rachelvandolsen.com.
About Oro House
