TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay (OMG) announces the addition of Dr. William "Trey" Shield to the practice.
Dr. William "Trey" Shield is a native of the metro Detroit area and attended the University of Michigan Honors College where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in microbiology. He then worked at the National Cancer Institute as a research fellow for two years prior to returning to the University of Michigan to complete medical school in 2015.
Following medical school, he then completed a 5-year orthopaedic surgery residency at the University of Maryland and R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland where he served as academic chief resident. During residency he was awarded the senior research award and has published peer-reviewed journal articles in the field of joint replacement. While in residency Dr. Shield became interested in joint reconstruction and chose to pursue an additional year of specialized training in the field.
Upon completion of residency, he began fellowship training at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, California where he focused on primary and revision hip and knee replacement as well as knee joint preservation techniques and osteochondral allograft. At the completion of his fellowship, he was drawn to Tampa, Florida due to the excellent reputation of OMG as well the presence of several prior University of Maryland residency graduates.
Dr. Shield prides himself in utilizing an evidence-based approach to caring for patients with not only hip and knee pain but general orthopaedics and patients of all ages. He believes that his training is never truly complete and is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons as well as the American Academy of Hip and Knee Surgeons. He has trained extensively in the anterior approach for total hip arthroplasty and performs primary as well as revision total hip and knee arthroplasty.
The partners, surgeons and staff at Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay are excited to welcome Dr. Shield to the group.
