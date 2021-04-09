HOUSTON, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oscar Cisneros Joins the CBD Health Club as a Distributor in Glendale, Surprise, Youngtown and El Mirage, Arizona. He will be focused on providing the 1500mg CBD Freeze Roll On, 1500mg CBD Rejuvenating Pain Cream, 1500mg CBD Soft Gels and the 1000mg CBD Full Spectrum Peppermint Tincture to Pain Clinics, Podiatrists, Orthopedic Specialists and individuals. Oscar has an extensive background in homeopathic treatments and botanical wellness remedies in the Phoenix area.
Oscar is a firm believer of the benefits of the CBD Health Club's pain and anxiety relief products. He says that "all of the 1500mg products simply melt the pain away. You apply the pain cream and you immediately feel the warmth of the CBD sinking into the painful areas, and then poof, the pain is gone." Oscar can be contacted at 623-842-4498 or oscaroke@cox.net.
The CBD Health Club is a brand of Gulf Coast Extractions, LLC, which is located at 3600 S. Gessner Road, #250, Houston, TX 77063. The mission of the Club is to provide dramatic pain and anxiety relief to seniors and their pets. Mike Burns, one of the co-founders of the company, said that it was great to welcome Oscar Cisneros to the Distributor ranks of the CBD Health Club. He says that he and Oscar go way back to their early days in South Texas, growing up in the Rio Grande Valley together. You can reach Mike at 713-927-7501 or mikeb@nwpros.com. You can order the CBD Health Club products from their E-commerce site at http://www.CBDHealthClub.com.
