First Quarter 2021 Highlights:
- Gross revenues of $26.1 million for the quarter, up 57% versus the prior year period
- Operating income of $8.4 million for the quarter, up 88% versus the prior year period
- Operating profit margin of 33.2% versus 28.2%
- Net income of $6.8 million, up 77% versus the prior year period, and quarterly diluted GAAP EPS of $0.57, up 78%
- Total cash returned to shareholders during the quarter of $3.3 million, comprised of dividends of $1.8 million and repurchases of common stock of $1.5 million
- Announcing second quarter 2021 dividend of $0.15 per share
- 29 graduates to a national securities exchange during the quarter
- Strong growth of companies joining OTCQX and OTXQB reaching 482 and 962 at quarter end, respectively
- 82 subscribers to OTC Link ECN at March 31, 2021, up 21 versus March 31, 2020; over 70,000 average daily trades during the quarter, a ten-fold increase from less than 7,000 during the same prior year period
- Virtual Investor Conferences® business hosted 7 events during the quarter, with 143 companies participating and reaching more than 21,000 investors
- Ongoing implementation of Amended Rule 15c2-11, enabling our OTC Link ATS to act as a qualified interdealer quotation system (QIDQS)
NEW YORK – May 5, 2021 – OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.
"As we move into 2021, we are enthusiastic about our opportunity to scale our platform, serve our clients and create value for shareholders," said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our colleagues rose to the challenge and handled record breaking volumes in our OTC Link business during the first quarter, while building momentum in our Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services businesses. We remain keenly focused on our strategic initiatives, including successful implementation of amended Rule 15c2-11, delivering improved trading solutions such as our new ATS, OTC Link NQB, and increasing the value of our public markets for issuers."
"We are pleased to report our 17th consecutive quarter of revenue growth," said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer. "All three of our businesses saw a continuation of the trends from the latter part of 2020 and delivered strong revenue growth contributing to a higher operating margin, increased free cash flow and robust earnings per share growth."
First Quarter 2021 compared to First Quarter 2020
Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
2021
2020
% change
$ change
OTC Link
$ 10,282
$ 3,320
210%
6,962
Market data licensing
7,899
6,745
17%
1,154
Corporate services
7,895
6,539
21%
1,356
Gross revenues
26,076
16,604
57%
9,472
Net revenues
25,335
15,903
59%
9,432
Revenues less transaction-based expenses
21,796
15,465
41%
6,331
Operating expenses
13,377
10,982
22%
2,395
Income from operations
8,419
4,483
88%
3,936
Operating profit margin
33.2%
28.2%
Income before provision for income taxes
8,424
4,499
87%
3,925
Net income
$ 6,838
$ 3,855
77%
2,983
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.57
$ 0.32
78%
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 0.82
$ 0.49
67%
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted
11,710,262
11,672,767
-
- Gross revenues increased $9.5 million, or 57%, to $26.1 million.
- OTC Link revenues increased 210%, with increased trading volumes across the U.S. equity markets driving record trading volumes on our OTC Link ECN and message volumes on our OTC Link ATS.
- Market Data Licensing revenues grew 17%, with 9% growth in professional subscribers driving a 6% increase in related revenues. The number of non-professional users of our market data increased 138%, reflective of the increased retail participation in the U.S. equities markets and helped drive a 138% increase in related revenues.
- Corporate Services delivered 21% growth, with revenues from our OTCQX market up 26% and revenues from our OTCQB market up 13%. The strong sales during the quarter resulted in 52 new companies joining our OTCQX market and 83 new companies joining our OTCQB market. Furthermore, we achieved a 94% retention rate on our OTCQX market for the 2021 annual subscription period.
- Operating expenses increased $2.4 million, or 22%, to $13.4 million, primarily as a result of the 19% increase in compensation costs, reflecting higher annual base salary and incentive compensation as well as higher sales commissions, in addition to a 153% increase in professional and consulting fees, driven by higher ECN related clearing and regulatory costs.
- Operating income and net income increased 88% and 77%, respectively, when compared to the prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, increased 70% to $9.9 million, or $0.82 per adjusted diluted share.
Dividend Declaration – Quarterly Cash Dividend
OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 on its Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on June 24, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 11, 2021. The ex-dividend date is June 10, 2021.
Stock Buyback Program
The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market, from employees and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company purchased 44,733 shares at an average price of $34.01 per share.
On March 12, 2021, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company's stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock. As at March 31, 2021, there are 300,000 shares remaining to be purchased under the Company's plan.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.
First Quarter 2021 Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail. The call and a replay of the conference call and webcast may be accessed as follows:
Dial-in Numbers: 1-877-665-5564 (Domestic); 1-470-495-9522 (International); Pin: 4292918
Call Replay Dial-in Numbers (available until May 20, 2021): 1-855-859-2056 (Domestic);1-404-537-3406 (International); Replay PIN Number: 4292918
Participants can access the conference via webcast at the following link (available until May 5, 2022):
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kz9vmc6h
OTC Markets Group's Quarterly Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the earnings release, transcript to the earnings call and presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at
www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient financial markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.
Investor Contact:
Antonia Georgieva
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 212-220-2215
Email: ir@otcmarkets.com
OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except share and per share information)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
OTC Link
$ 10,282
$ 3,320
Market data licensing
7,899
6,745
Corporate services
7,895
6,539
Gross revenues
26,076
16,604
Redistribution fees and rebates
(741)
(701)
Net revenues
25,335
15,903
Transaction-based expenses
(3,539)
(438)
Revenues less transaction-based expenses
21,796
15,465
Operating expenses
Compensation and benefits
8,946
7,487
IT Infrastructure and information services
1,638
1,533
Professional and consulting fees
1,242
490
Marketing and advertising
205
242
Occupancy costs
613
557
Depreciation and amortization
444
414
General, administrative and other
289
259
Total operating expenses
13,377
10,982
Income from operations
8,419
4,483
Other income
Interest income
-
16
Other income, net
5
-
Income before provision for income taxes
8,424
4,499
Provision for income taxes
1,586
644
Net income
$ 6,838
$ 3,855
Net income per share
Basic
$ 0.58
$ 0.33
Diluted
$ 0.57
$ 0.32
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
11,506,875
11,415,322
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
11,710,262
11,672,767
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Net Income
$ 6,838
$ 3,855
Excluding:
Interest Income
-
(16)
Provision for income taxes
1,586
644
Depreciation and amortization
444
414
Stock-based compensation expense
1,002
910
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 9,870
$ 5,807
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 0.82
$ 0.49
Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.
OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share information)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$ 33,512
$ 33,733
Short-term restricted cash
-
32
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $228 and $194
9,500
6,609
Prepaid income taxes
-
356
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,478
1,375
Total current assets
44,490
42,105
Property and equipment, net
5,083
5,367
Operating lease right-of-use assets
14,542
14,844
Deferred tax assets, net
437
343
Goodwill
251
251
Intangible assets, net
40
40
Long-term restricted cash
1,564
1,532
Other assets
336
328
Total Assets
$ 66,743
$ 64,810
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 1,125
$ 1,251
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
6,109
9,965
Income taxes payable
1,102
16
Deferred revenue
19,569
18,765
Total current liabilities
27,905
29,997
Income tax reserve
839
801
Operating lease liabilities
14,220
14,466
Total Liabilities
42,964
45,264
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock - par value $0.01 per share
Class A - 14,000,000 authorized, 12,448,578 issued, 11,767,211 outstanding at
March 31, 2021; 12,346,491 issued, 11,709,857 outstanding at December 31, 2020
124
123
Additional paid-in capital
20,451
19,770
Retained earnings
16,843
11,770
Treasury stock - 681,367 shares at March 31, 2021 and 636,634 shares at December 31, 2020
(13,639)
(12,117)
Total Stockholders' Equity
23,779
19,546
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 66,743
$ 64,810
