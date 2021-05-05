TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Call Centre, leaders in live communication services, is pleased to announce that contact centre industry leader Pamela Poehlmann has been hired as Acting Call Centre Manager. Pam will hold the role until the return of Roxanne Leduc from leave, and will then transition into a new role within On Call.
Pam was formerly the General Manager at another contact centre and brings tremendous answering service and call centre experience to On Call. She has been in the business since 1995, and in senior management roles for over 15 years. Pam believes strongly in skills enrichment and employee empowerment to further enhance the customer experience, tracing back to her time as Chair of the Education Committee for the Canadian Call Management Association.
The On Call Centre team is thrilled to have such a trailblazer as an asset, and Pam is equally excited about the opportunity. "On Call Centre has a reputation for being a top provider of live communication services. Though it is backed by powerful technology, its strength is in its people – trained, seasoned, business professionals," says Pam. "I look forward to bringing my background in skills enrichment and employee empowerment to further enhance the customer experience."
Pam continues, "I feel very fortunate to be joining such an established team of professionals. Communications have and continue to evolve rapidly, and I am excited about the current product and service offerings with On Call Centre and their plans for growth."
"I'm thrilled that Pam has joined our management team," said Laurie Arron, President of On Call. "She has an excellent reputation in the industry and, from her work so far, that reputation is well earned. She is clear-headed, savvy and a real team player."
More About On Call Centre:
Founded in 1971 in Ottawa by Stanley Arron, and formerly known as The Message Centre, On Call Centre offers bilingual call centre services to clients across Canada and beyond. It is known for its depth of experience, customized call scripting, long-time staff, and professional customer service representatives.
Media Contact
Chris Nadeau, General Manager, On Call Centre, 613-238-3262, chris@oncallcentre.com
SOURCE On Call Centre