OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.)

OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.)

 By OUTFRONT Media Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the fiscal year and quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 800-458-4121 (U.S. callers) and 929-477-0324 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 4231759.

Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

Investors



Media

Stephan Bisson



Courtney Richards

Investor Relations



PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6573



(646) 876-9404

stephan.bisson@OUTFRONT.com



courtney.richards@OUTFRONT.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-to-report-2021-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-on-february-23-2022-301465914.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.