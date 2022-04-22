HELSINKI, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outokumpu will publish its January–March 2022 interim report on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at approximately 9.00 am EEST.   

A live webcast and conference call to analysts, investors and representatives of media will be arranged later on the same day, at 3.00 pm EEST at https://outokumpu.videosync.fi/2022-05-05-q1, hosted by President and CEO Heikki Malinen and CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell.

To participate via conference call and to ask questions, please dial in the call 5–10 minutes before the beginning of the event:

Finland: +358 9 8171 0310

UK: +44 333 300 0804

US: +1 631 913 1422

PIN: 61980159#

All the interim report materials, a link to the webcast and later on its recording are available at: www.outokumpu.com/en/investors.

For more information:

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, Tel. +358 400 719 669

Media: Päivi Allenius, VP – Communications, Tel. +358 40 753 7374

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/outokumpu-oyj/r/outokumpu-publishes-its-q1-2022-interim-report-and-arranges-a-webcast-on-may-5--2022,c3550869

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outokumpu-publishes-its-q1-2022-interim-report-and-arranges-a-webcast-on-may-5-2022-301530830.html

SOURCE Outokumpu Oyj

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.