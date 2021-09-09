DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OutplacementPro will be attending the SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) 2021 Annual Conference & Exposition from September 9th through September 11th in Las Vegas, Nevada and featuring their full-service outplacement packages. They will also be featuring their latest microlearning programs Retirement Planning and Advancing Your Career. Both programs are designed to help employees as they navigate today's challenging career landscape.
"Many organizations are grappling with the challenge of trying to deal with the turnover tsunami and keeping their employees engaged after weathering the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic," said Robin Salsberry, President of OutplacementPro. "Our new learning programs and career services can help in both of these critical areas."
Attendees who visit OutplacementPro at Booth #9049 will have the opportunity to meet with career transition experts, receive complimentary discount vouchers, and receive an Outplacement Guide that assists organizations in planning and preparing for any employee transition event.
"We're so excited to be back at the National SHRM Exposition," said Jill Dillenburg, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Prositions, Inc. "This year has been a banner year for us, and SHRM is our best show. We should be easy to find because we'll be wearing our 'flashing shoes' and have plenty of flashing bling rings to give away."
OutplacementPro will also feature best-selling author and speaker Valerie Grubb at their booth after her presentations at the SHRM show. "I'm excited to be partnering with Prositions," said Valerie. "I'll be giving away autographed copies of my book, Clash of the Generations, and talking with people about my microlearning training program based on that work. The realities of today's job market coupled with the new hybrid working conditions have widened the generation gap. I believe my training program can help leaders and team members successfully bridge this divide."
OutplacementPro, a division of Prositions, Inc., is a rapidly growing company that provides career transition services to help organizations and individuals manage their career change process. Prositions helps to maintain an organization's positive image while giving affected employees a pain-free path to their next career opportunity. OutplacementPro does this in a unique and advanced way by combining the power of the technology with an international network of certified career experts. For more information about OutplacementPro and their unique services, visit them on the web at outplacementpro.com.
The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. The SHRM Exposition is the world's largest HR marketplace. It gives Human Resource professionals access to hundreds of solution-providers in every industry. For more information about SHRM and the Annual SHRM Conference & Expo, visit shrm.org.
Media Contact
Jill Dillenburg, Prositions, Inc, 5153094150, jdillenburg@prositions.com
SOURCE Prositions, Inc