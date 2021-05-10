NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ovation Travel Group – an American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) Company that provides business travel services for more than 700 professional organizations and more than 300,000 travelers – announced a significant enhancement to its ongoing engagement with Independent Advisors (IA) in the United States and United Kingdom through its creation and launch of an IA advisory board. Comprised of 12 leading IAs, the advisory board will be actively consulted on programs and services offered to Ovation's IA community and their clientele. The inaugural advisory board meeting convened virtually during the last week of April.
"We are pleased to finally formalize our long-gestating plans to further elevate the experience our IAs have with us," noted Paul Metselaar, Chairman and CEO of Ovation Travel Group. "We have always been proud of the enormous contributions our exceptional IAs have made, not just to Ovation, but also to the world of travel. We are therefore pleased to enlist 12 of our leading advisors to represent their peers on our new advisory board."
"This extraordinary group of IAs provides us with representation from both sides of the Atlantic," explained Tina Rose, Managing Director of Ovation Travel Group UK. "Our advisory board consists of some of the travel industry's top veteran advisors alongside some of our most promising advisors who have joined the industry within recent years. Together, their experience in providing white glove service to clients literally spans the globe."
The 12 IAs who serve on the advisory board are:
- Fiona Bayne (United Kingdom)
- Anna Christofides (United Kingdom)
- Robert Goldstein, CTC (United States)
- Joshua Greenberg (United States)
- Barbara Hammer (United States)
- Sylvia Lebovitch (United States)
- Vicky Metcalfe (United States)
- Karen Newton (United Kingdom)
- Laurie Robinson (United States)
- Judy Stein (United States)
- Andrew Steinberg (United States)
- Andrew Williams (United States)
In addition to Metselaar and Rose, other Ovation leaders providing executive support to the advisory board include: Sunil Mahtani, Chief Financial Officer; Aanchal Gandhi (Vice President of IAs and Leisure); Alex Arcila (Senior Director of Operations & Technology); and Beverly Waldman (Director of Leisure Industry Relations).
ABOUT OVATION TRAVEL GROUP
For over 35 years, Ovation Travel Group has provided seamless, cost-effective travel solutions to individual travelers and professional organizations in such industries as finance, law, technology, biotech, media, entertainment, consulting, and other professional services firms. With over 700 experienced travel professionals on staff, and a network of more than 200 independent travel advisors throughout the United States and United Kingdom, Ovation provides business travel management services and bespoke travel experiences to over 700 professional organizations and over 300,000 travelers.
Ovation Travel Group is wholly owned by American Express Global Business Travel (GBT). GBT is a joint venture that is not wholly owned by American Express Company or any of its subsidiaries (American Express). "American Express Global Business Travel", "American Express", and the American Express logo are trademarks of American Express and are used under limited license. "American Express Meetings & Events" is a division of GBT.
