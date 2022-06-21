5 Young Chef's battled for the 'Young Chef of the Year' title supported by Emirates Culinary Guild, ICCA Dubai, Danube Hospitality, Safco, Welbilt, TCL and Delta Food Industries
DUBAI, UAE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving over 42,500 votes, the winners for Popular Choice categories were awarded at Hozpitality Group's 4th Middle East Chef Excellence Awards, held on 20th June 2022 at the Address Sky View Hotel Dubai.
The event was supported by the Emirates Culinary Guild and ICCA Dubai. The Judges for the Awards were prominent hospitality professionals, and these champions were invaluable in judging the Young Chefs fairly.
The event was Powered by Delta Food Industries FZC and Danube Hospitality Solutions. Among the category sponsors were Safco, Welbilt and TCL Detergents. Trophies were created by Restofair RAK for the winning chefs. The other Partners for the Chef Awards included, Dubai Restaurants Group (DRG), Fusia Events, ZEE TV group, Wassup Dubai and Absolute frame.
"The highlight for the evening was the cook off between 5 Young Chefs who battled it out for the prestigious 'Young Chef of the Year' title. Sixteen young chefs below 28 years were shortlisted to compete in the LIVE cook-off semi finals at ICCA Dubai on 9th June 2022. The chosen Top 5 competed live at the 4th 'Hozpitality Chef Excellence Awards' on 20th June 2022 at the luxurious Address Sky View Hotel Dubai," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.
"For the Popular Choice Awards, the winners were purely based on popular choice and will be announced in a ceremony on 20th June 2022. We also had some Judges Choice Awards on top of the Popular Choice Awards," said Vandana Raj Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group.
Hozpitality Group's Middle East Chef Excellence Awards - MEA recognizes the talented Chef within the industry from different categories and departments in Middle East and Africa.
The winners at the Award night were;-
Middle East Chef Excellence Awards Winners- 2022
Young Chef of the Year Award (Live Cook Off)
Gold Award :- Anshul Pillai, The Address Fountain Views hotel
Silver Award :- Rere Reynaldi, Zero Gravity Dubai
Chef Excellence Awards Winners 2022 (By Popular Choice)
Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year - Institutional Catering (Airlines, Catering etc)
Gold
Gaurav Gaur, Culinary Director, Kitopi Dubai
Silver
Ryuta Sato, Executive Chef, Emirates Flight Catering
Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year – Hotel
Gold
Essam Nabhan, Executive Chef, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort
Silver
Armando Aristarco, Executive Chef, Address Boulevard & Address Dubai Mall
Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year- Free Standing Restaurant
Gold
Dwarika Bhatt, Executive Chef, Zero Gravity Dubai
Silver
Dhan Singh, Executive Chef, JSB Restaurants Group (The Yellow Chilli By Sanjeev Kapoor)
Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Sous Chef of the Year
Gold
Giorgio Maggioni, Ex. Sous Chef, Address Sky View Dubai
Silver
Diego Solis, Ex. Sous Chef, Sofitel Dubai The Palm
Hospitality Excellence:- Pastry Chef of the Year
Gold
Nehul Gautam, Pastry Chef, Paramount Hotel Dubai
Silver
Nishanta Kumara, Pastry Chef, Bahi Ajman Palace
Hospitality Excellence:- Chef de Cuisine of the Year
Gold
Maria Gallegos, CDC, Hilton Dubai Hotel
Silver
Mathieu Balbino, CDC, InterContinental Dubai Festival City
Hospitality Excellence :- Sous Chef of the Year
Gold
Alegre Ejes Masaya, Sous Chef, Coral Beach & Resort Sharjah
Silver
Tribhuwan Malla Thakuri, Jr. Sous Chef, Jannah Hotel Apartments & Villas RAK
Hospitality Excellence :- Chef de Partie of the Year
Gold
Daljeet Singh, CDP, Wyndham Dubai Deira
Silver
Rajasekar Paramasivam, CDP, Aloft Palm Jumeirah
Hospitality Excellence :- Demi Chef of the Year
Gold
Ha Van Vong, Demi Chef, Edge Creekside Hotel Dubai
Silver
Ahmed Gaber Hamza Khalifa, Demi Chef, TIME Onyx Hotel Apartments
Hospitality Excellence:- Commi Chef of the Year
Gold
Manoj Kumar, Commis Chef, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites Dubai
Silver
Chok Bahadur, Commis Chef, Paramount Hotel Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Kitchen Steward of the Year
Gold
Dhanik Lal Das, Kitchen Steward, Four points by Sheraton Sharjah
Silver
Muhammad Suleman, Cluster Steward Manager, Address Boulevard & Address Dubai Mall
Hospitality Excellence:- Kitchen helper of the Year
Gold
Ephraim Aidomoje Aigbagenode, Kitchen Helper, C Central Resort The Palm
Silver
Saroj Kumar, Commis Chef, Zero Gravity Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Hidden Gem of the Year (Kitchen)
Gold
Kanishka Dilhan Kulasekara, Demi Chef, Radisson Blu Hotel DDC
Silver
Abdul Motin, Commis Chef, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach
Hospitality Excellence:- Rising Star Chef of the Year
Gold
Sinkeun Choi, Speciality Head Chef, Armani Hotel Dubai
Silver
Nour Al Huda, Commis Chef, Conrad Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Lifetime Achievement Award
Gold
Mike Borsdorf , VP Culinary, Kitopi Dubai
Silver
Rami Abdou Al Jebraiel, Dir. Culinary, Al Jawaher Reception & Convention Centre Sharjah
Hospitality Excellence:- Food Blogger of the Year Award
Gold
Bader Najeeb, Pastry Chef, Emirates Flight Catering
Silver
Najukta Sayyad, @ Fork.on.roads
Judges Choice Awards - 2022
Avneesh Gautama, Head Chef, Dialogue- Dine and Lounge Dubai
Promising Chef of the Year
JM Foods LLC
Culinary Partner of the Year - Company
Restofair
Non Food Supplier of the Year
Masterbaker
Food Supplier of the Year
Barakat Team
Chef Supporter of the Year - Company
Ron Pilnik – Emirates Snacks Food
Chef Supporter of the Year - Individual
IFFCO – Out of Home
Industry Supporter of the Year
Harald Oberender – Dubai World Trade Center
Lifetime Achievement Award
Muchie Masunungure, Executive Chef, Soul Hospitality Restaurants Dubai
Restaurant Chef of the Year
Mohammed Hussain Bahar, Executive Chef, Freshbook Foods, Kuwait
Entrepreneur Chef of the year
Mohamed Chabchoul, Executive Chef, Grand Millennium Business Bay Dubai
Rising Chef of the Year
Vikas Khanna
Inspiring Chef of the Year
Uwe Micheel
Exceptional Leader of the Year
Yugal Kishor, Head Chef, Reform Social & Grill Dubai
Head Chef of the Year
Abel Vieilleville, Ex. Pastry Chef, Address Downtown Dubai
Pastry Chef of the Year
The list of all the winners can also be seen at https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/chef-winners/chef-winners-2022
For any more information regarding the awards please write to email@hozpitality.com
For more details and pictures of the awards, please connect on:-
https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalityexcellenceawards/
https://www.facebook.com/Hozpitality/
http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com
