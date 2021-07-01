ATLANTA, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OTE (Overtime Elite) announced the hiring of Mark Johnson as the league's Executive Vice President of Business Operations. The veteran sports-media executive has spent more than 20 years in the sports, digital, broadcast and technology industries. He will have a broad portfolio at OTE, including leading the league's strategy, branded experience, community relations, facility operations, growth marketing, and the overall OTE budget and planning efforts.
"To have someone of Mark's caliber with his level expertise and experience leading our business operations, is incredibly important for the speed and scale of what we're building," said Aaron Ryan, OTE President and Commissioner. "Mark brings leadership and commitment to operational excellence that will be felt not only throughout our league, but across the industry."
Johnson most recently held the role of senior vice president, digital at Turner Sports. In this role, he was responsible for the P&L, strategic direction, revenue, business development, product development and technical operations for the digital portfolio at Turner Sports, including NBA Digital (NBATV, NBA.com, NBA App, NBA League Pass, NBA team websites) and NCAA Digital (NCAA March Madness Live, NCAA.com, NCAA Sports App). Johnson also managed the social media business and social accounts for league partners, including @MarchMadness, @NBAonTNT and @NBATV.
"I am incredibly excited to join Overtime Elite and ready to partner with Aaron Ryan, his talented team, and the community here in my hometown of Atlanta," said Mark Johnson, OTE EVP of Business Operations. "This is a unique opportunity to build a new and transformative league from scratch and directly impact the lives of young people for the better. OTE is filling a gap and need for elite basketball players, but also giving fans more content and access to the future stars of a rapidly growing global sport."
"Overtime Elite has signed another superstar, this time for his business acumen rather than his jump shot. Mark is an accomplished sports executive with a track record of big picture thinking combined with successful execution in the face of challenging timetables," said Overtime Advisor Matt Hong. "I had the good fortune of working side by side with Mark for 10 years and could not think of a better person to lead business operations for the new league."
OTE provides a comprehensive accelerator for elite players' professional careers. The league, a division of next-generation sports brand Overtime, offers a year-round development program combining world-class coaching, cutting-edge sports science and performance technologies, top-notch facilities, and a rigorous, highly personalized academic program that energizes and enhances each athlete's journey.
Every OTE player will earn a six-figure salary, with a guaranteed minimum salary of at least $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime. In addition, players will participate in revenue from use of their name, image and likeness, including through sales of custom jerseys, trading cards, video games and NFTs.
About OTE
OTE (Overtime Elite) is a transformative new sports league that offers the world's most talented young basketball players a better pathway to becoming professional athletes, while engaging and inspiring a new community of digitally native fans.
OTE (pronounced Oh-Tee-E) provides a comprehensive accelerator for elite players' professional careers. The league offers a year-round development program combining world-class coaching, cutting-edge sports science and performance technologies, top-notch facilities, and a rigorous, highly personalized academic program that energizes and enhances each athlete's journey from proficiency to pro.
Media Contact
Kayla Kaplan, Overtime, +1 (914) 500-3550, kayla@itsovertime.com
SOURCE Overtime