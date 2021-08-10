NEW YORK , Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Overtime, the leading brand for the next generation of sports fans, announced today the launch of its new million dollar college athlete creator studio. The content studio will help college athletes participate in the creator economy, growing their individual brand on social media through custom content creation including short form and long form video series and podcasts, apparel, and brand sponsorship opportunities. A for profit venture, the company will immediately commit $1 million in resources to go to male and female athletes across all sports towards name, image and likeness deals.
Overtime announced it signed its first NIL athlete deal with Space Jam star and USC football player, Ceyair Wright who stars in Overtime's "Dual Threat" series that will focus on Wright's life over the last few months of high school as he prepares for the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy and his transition to college. Additionally, the company is already in talks with over a dozen other high profile college athletes around creator based content. Wright recently signed with 3 Arts Entertainment, a talent management agency based in Beverly Hills, CA.
"The recent rule changes by the NCAA have created new opportunities for athletes to realize their value and to capitalize on their creative expression in the burgeoning creator economy," said Overtime's CEO and Co-Founder, Dan Porter. "We have long wanted to follow athletes on their high school journey into college and now we can, sharing their unique stories, passions, and inspiration with the next generation sports fans. There will be many opportunities for athletes to promote local and national products. Overtime is the first to support athletes by offering a chance to monetize from being a creator."
Since its founding less than five years ago, the creator economy has been a huge driver of Overtime's business with over 50 million social media followers, the majority under-35, and its content receives more than 1.5 billion monthly video views. Through the new content studio, NCAA athletes will be empowered to speak directly to the next generation fan. In addition, athletes will finally receive payment for their following and influence.
"This new endeavor opens the doors for so many talented athletes across all college sports to express themselves through original content creation," said Overtime's Chief Content Officer, Marc Kohn. "Our audience is already familiar with Overtime athletes from high school, and we're thrilled to be able to continue following their journey, as well introducing our audience to the new faces of Overtime."
"I grew up as a huge fan and follower of Overtime and it is surreal to now have my own show on the platform," said Ceyair Wright. "I'm honored to be the first NCAA athlete to have the opportunity to be a part of Overtime's new content studio and look forward to seeing the stories from my fellow athletes."
About Overtime
Overtime is the leading brand for the next generation of sports fans. In just four years, Overtime has built a community of over 50 million followers. The brand spans multiple verticals including basketball, football, soccer, gaming, sneakers, and business units including content, e-commerce, and owned leagues.
Based in NYC, Overtime is funded by top VC firms, industry leaders, and athletes, including Andreessen Horowitz, Spark Capital, Sapphire Sport, Bezos Expeditions (the personal investment company of Jeff Bezos), Micromanagement Ventures (the family of the late David Stern), Black Capital, Morgan Stanley Counterpoint Global, Blackstone Strategic Partners, PROOF, Gaingels, Alexis Ohanian, Drake, and 30+ NBA stars including Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant.
