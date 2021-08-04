NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the "Company") today reported net investment income of $119.1 million, or $0.30 per share, and net income of $150.2 million, or $0.38 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Reported net asset value per share was $14.90 at June 30, 2021 as compared to $14.82 at March 31, 2021.

Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation commented, "We are extremely pleased to deliver on a number of the objectives we have discussed in prior quarters. We are now well within our target leverage range and continue to grow the portfolio, and our earnings benefited from an increase in prepayment-related income. This quarter was also our third most active quarter of originations since inception, underscoring the strength of our platform."

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a third quarter 2021 dividend of $0.31 per share for stockholders of record as of September 30, 2021, payable on or before November 15, 2021.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, new investment commitments totaled $1,578.1 million across 16 new portfolio companies and 12 existing portfolio companies. This compares to $863.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 across 8 new portfolio companies and 11 existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the principal amount of new investments funded was $1,405.6 million. For this period, the Company had $742.7 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the principal amount of new investments funded was $684.4 million. For this period, the Company had $512.2 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.

As of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, the Company had investments in 129 and 120 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $11.9 billion and $11.2 billion, respectively. As of June 30, 2021, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $92.3 million based on fair value.

As of June 30, 2021, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 76.2% first lien senior secured debt investments, 16.5% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.6% unsecured notes, 1.5% preferred equity investments, 2.8% common equity investments and 1.4% investment funds and vehicles.

As of March 31, 2021, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 77.8% first lien senior secured debt investments, 16.0% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.7% unsecured notes, 3.5% equity investments(1) and 1.0% investment funds and vehicles.

As of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, based on fair value, approximately 92.7% and 93.8% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of June 30, 2021, 99.9% of our debt investments based on fair value in our portfolio were at floating rates.

As of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) remained at 8.3% and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) remained at 8.2%.

As of June 30, 2021, 2 investments with an aggregate fair value of $54.0 million were on non-accrual status, representing 0.5% of the total fair value of the portfolio.

(1) As of March 31, 2021, preferred equity investments and common equity investments were reported in aggregate as equity investments.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

Investment Income

Investment income increased to $249.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $190.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. In addition to the growth in the portfolio, the incremental increase in investment income compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to an increase in dividend income.

Expenses

Total expenses, after the effect of management and incentive fee waivers, increased to $129.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $61.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, which was primarily due to expiration of the management and incentive fee waiver in October 2020 and an increase in management fees and interest expense. Management fees increased period over period due to an increase in assets. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in average daily borrowings, offset by a decrease in the average interest rate period over period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2021, we had $627.2 million in cash and restricted cash, $6.5 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.6 billion of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 3.0% and 3.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. Ending debt to equity was 1.00x and 0.92x during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

COVID-19 Developments

We continue to assess the impact of COVID-19 on our portfolio companies. For additional information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our results of operations and financial condition, please refer to the "COVID-19 Developments" section and additional disclosure in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







For the three months ended



($ in thousands except per share data)



June 30, 2021





March 31, 2021





June 30, 2020



Investments at Fair Value



$

11,906,872





$

11,240,472





$

9,210,730



Total Assets



$

12,635,426





$

11,588,242





$

9,497,126



Net Asset Value Per Share



$

14.90





$

14.82





$

14.52





























Investment Income



$

249,015





$

221,573





$

190,242



Net Investment Income



$

119,129





$

102,655





$

129,162



Net Income



$

150,180





$

157,845





$

303,619





























Net Investment Income Per Share



$

0.30





$

0.26





$

0.34



Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and Losses)

Per Share



$

0.08





$

0.13





$

0.45



Net Income Per Share



$

0.38





$

0.40





$

0.79



Distributions Declared from Net Investment Income Per Share



$

0.31





$

0.31





$

0.39





























Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and Income Producing Securities at Fair Value





8.3

%





8.3

%





7.9

%

Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost





8.2

%





8.2

%





7.7

%

Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at

Floating Rates





99.9

%





99.9

%





98.7

%

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

($ in thousands except per share data)



June 30, 2021

(Unaudited)





December 31, 2020



Assets

















Investments at fair value

















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $11,479,200 and $10,653,613, respectively)



$

11,512,119





$

10,569,691



Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $398,095 and $275,105, respectively)





394,753







272,381



Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $11,877,295 and $10,928,718, respectively)





11,906,872







10,842,072



Cash (restricted cash of $14,433 and $8,841, respectively)





615,461







347,917



Foreign cash (cost of $11,636 and $9,641, respectively)





11,783







9,994



Interest receivable





69,044







57,108



Receivable for investments sold











6,316



Receivable from a controlled affiliate





3,974







2,347



Prepaid expenses and other assets





28,292







38,603



Total Assets



$

12,635,426





$

11,304,357



Liabilities

















Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $106,743 and $91,085, respectively)



$

6,383,737





$

5,292,722



Distribution payable





121,587







152,087



Management fee payable





44,005







35,936



Incentive fee payable





25,270







19,070



Payables to affiliates





4,614







6,527



Payables for investments purchased





140,076









Accrued expenses and other liabilities





73,873







51,581



Total Liabilities





6,793,162







5,557,923



Commitments and contingencies

















Net Assets

















Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 392,217,490 and 389,966,688 shares issued and outstanding, respectively





3,922







3,900



Additional paid-in-capital





5,971,684







5,940,979



Total distributable earnings (losses)





(133,342)







(198,445)



Total Net Assets





5,842,264







5,746,434



Total Liabilities and Net Assets



$

12,635,426





$

11,304,357



Net Asset Value Per Share



$

14.90





$

14.74



 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





For the Three Months Ended

June 30,





For the Six Months Ended

June 30,



 ($ in thousands except per share data)



2021





2020





2021





2020



Investment Income

































Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:

































Interest income



$

233,316





$

183,246





$

444,348





$

381,639



Dividend Income





5,765







920







9,324







920



Other income





4,463







3,815







7,617







7,966



Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments





243,544







187,981







461,289







390,525



Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:

































Interest income





1,338













2,641









Dividend income





3,973







2,261







6,341







4,449



Other Income





160













317









Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments





5,471







2,261







9,299







4,449



Total Investment Income





249,015







190,242







470,588







394,974



Expenses

































Interest expense





54,445







39,185







102,521







73,142



Management fee





44,007







34,602







86,117







68,392



Performance based incentive fees





25,270







22,603







47,045







48,198



Professional fees





3,349







3,300







7,117







6,452



Directors' fees





274







221







518







454



Other general and administrative





2,344







1,741







4,162







3,905



Total Operating Expenses





129,689







101,652







247,480







200,543



Management and incentive fees waived











(39,904)













(82,394)



Net Operating Expenses





129,689







61,748







247,480







118,149



Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes





119,326







128,494







223,108







276,825



Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax expense (benefit)





197







(668)







1,324







1,407



Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes



$

119,129





$

129,162





$

221,784





$

275,418



Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

































Net change in unrealized gain (loss):

































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



$

62,407





$

167,515





$

119,486





$

(276,620)



Income tax (provision) benefit





(1,589)













(4,222)









Controlled affiliated investments





(1,483)







6,748







(618)







(8,151)



Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies





(488)







205







(2,920)







124



Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)





58,847







174,468







111,726







(284,647)



Net realized gain (loss):

































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments





(27,828)













(26,674)







348



Foreign currency transactions





32







(11)







1,189







(90)



Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)





(27,796)







(11)







(25,485)







258



Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)





31,051







174,457







86,241







(284,389)



Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations



$

150,180





$

303,619





$

308,025





$

(8,971)



Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted



$

0.38





$

0.79





$

0.79





$

(0.02)



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted





391,832,048







385,469,952







391,475,389







389,455,832



 

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY





For the Three Months Ended June 30,



($ in thousands)



2021





2020(3)



New investment commitments

















Gross originations



$

1,623,008







401,202



Less: Sell downs





(44,875)







(58,500)



Total new investment commitments



$

1,578,133





$

342,702



Principal amount of investments funded:

















First-lien senior secured debt investments



$

816,633





$

295,586



Second-lien senior secured debt investments





360,595







3,125



Unsecured debt investments











9,300



Preferred equity investments





152,964









Common equity investments





15,182









Investment funds and vehicles





60,251









Total principal amount of investments funded



$

1,405,625





$

308,011



Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:

















First-lien senior secured debt investments



$

(558,122)





$

(123,519)



Second-lien senior secured debt investments





(179,705)







(42,000)



Unsecured debt investments













Preferred Equity investments













Common Equity investments





(4,827)









Investment funds and vehicles













Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid



$

(742,654)





$

(165,519)



Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies(1)





16





3



Average new investment commitment amount





75,769





$

95,456



Weighted average term for new debt investment commitments (in years)





6.4







5.3



Percentage of new debt investment commitments at

   floating rates





100.0

%





67.2

%

Percentage of new debt investment commitments at

   fixed rates





0.0

%





32.8

%

Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment

   commitments(2)





7.6

%





7.9

%

Weighted average spread over LIBOR of new floating rate debt investment commitments





6.7

%





7.4

%

 

(1)

Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company.

(2)

Assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month LIBOR, which was 0.15% and 0.30% as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(3)

As of June 30, 2020, preferred equity investments and common equity investments were reported in aggregate as equity investments.

ABOUT OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of June 30, 2021, ORCC had investments in 129 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $11.9 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and part of Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in ORCC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

 

