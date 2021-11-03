NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the "Company") today reported net investment income of $130.5 million, or $0.33 per share, and net income of $142.9 million, or $0.36 per share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Reported net asset value per share was $14.95 at September 30, 2021 as compared to $14.90 at June 30, 2021.

"We are very pleased to report strong results this quarter. We experienced a record level of both originations and repayments and were able to seamlessly redeploy capital from those repaid investments into equally attractive new investments," commented Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation. "We are very proud of where our portfolio stands today and to achieve the important milestone of earning our dividend from net investment income this quarter with continued strong credit performance."

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $0.31 per share for stockholders of record as of December 31, 2021, payable on or before January 31, 2022.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, new investment commitments totaled $2,794.0 million across 21 new portfolio companies and 13 existing portfolio companies. This compares to $1,578.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 across 16 new portfolio companies and 12 existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the principal amount of new investments funded was $2,292.6 million. For this period, the Company had $2,094.4 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the principal amount of new investments funded was $1,405.6 million. For this period, the Company had $742.7 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.

As of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, the Company had investments in 130 and 129 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.1 billion and $11.9 billion, respectively. As of September 30, 2021, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $93.2 million based on fair value.

As of September 30, 2021, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 77.0% first lien senior secured debt investments, 14.5% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.6% unsecured notes, 1.5% preferred equity investments, 3.5% common equity investments and 1.9% investment funds and vehicles.

As of June 30, 2021, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 76.2% first lien senior secured debt investments, 16.5% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.6% unsecured notes, 1.5% preferred equity investments, 2.8% common equity investments and 1.4% investment funds and vehicles.

As of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, based on fair value, approximately 91.5% and 92.7% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of September 30, 2021, 99.9% of our debt investments based on fair value in our portfolio were at floating rates.

As of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts)1 was 7.9% and 8.0%, respectively, and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts)1 was 7.9% and 8.0%, respectively.

As of September 30, 2021, 2 investments with an aggregate fair value of $44.6 million were on non-accrual status, representing 0.4% of the total fair value of the portfolio.

(1) For non-stated rate income producing investments, computed based on (a) the dividend or interest income earned for the respective trailing twelve months ended on the measurement date, divided by (b) the ending cost or fair value.  In instances where historical dividend or interest income data is not available or not representative for the trailing twelve months ended, the dividend or interest income is annualized. Prior to 9/30/2021, non-stated rate income producing investments were computed based on (a) the IRR on the measurement date, divided by (b) the ending cost or fair value. As of June 30, 2021, weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income producing securities at fair value and cost was reported at 8.3% and 8.2%, respectively.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

Investment Income

Investment income increased to $269.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $187.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to an increase in our investment portfolio. Included in interest income is dividend income, which increased period over period, and other fees such as prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled paydowns. Period over period, income generated from these other fees also increased, which is attributed to the increase in repayment activity.

Expenses

Total expenses increased to $137.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $60.8 million, after the effect of the management and incentive fee waivers, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to expiration of the management and incentive fee waivers in October 2020 and an increase in management fees and interest expense. Management fees increased period over period due to an increase in assets. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in average daily borrowings, offset by a decrease in the average interest rate period over period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2021, we had $794.7 million in cash and restricted cash, $7.0 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.6 billion of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 2.9% and 3.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Ending debt to equity was 1.06x and 1.00x for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







For the three months ended



 ($ in thousands except per share data)



September 30,

2021





June 30, 2021





September 30,

2020



Investments at Fair Value



$

12,110,098





$

11,906,872





$

9,918,302



Total Assets



$

13,075,878





$

12,635,426





$

10,234,261



Net Asset Value Per Share



$

14.95





$

14.90





$

14.67





























Investment Income



$

269,191





$

249,015





$

187,059



Net Investment Income



$

130,499





$

119,129





$

127,437



Net Income



$

142,851





$

150,180





$

216,047





























Net Investment Income Per Share



$

0.33





$

0.30





$

0.33



Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and Losses)

Per Share



$

0.03





$

0.08





$

0.23



Net Income Per Share



$

0.36





$

0.38





$

0.56



Distributions Declared from Net Investment Income Per Share



$

0.31





$

0.31





$

0.39





























Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt

and Income Producing Securities at Fair Value(1)





7.9

%





8.0

%





8.0

%

Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt

and Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost(1)





7.9

%





8.0

%





7.9

%

Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at

Floating Rates





99.9

%





99.9

%





98.8

%

































(1)

For non-stated rate income producing investments, computed based on (a) the dividend or interest income earned for the respective trailing twelve months ended on the measurement date, divided by (b) the ending cost or fair value.  In instances where historical dividend or interest income data is not available or not representative for the trailing twelve months ended, the dividend or interest income is annualized. Prior to 9/30/2021, non-stated rate income producing investments were computed based on (a) the IRR on the measurement date, divided by (b) the ending cost or fair value. As of June 30, 2021, weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income producing securities at fair value and cost was reported at 8.3% and 8.2%, respectively. As of September 30, 2020, weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income producing securities at fair value and cost was reported at 8.1% and 8.0%, respectively.

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES



 ($ in thousands except per share data)



September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)





December 31, 2020



Assets

















Investments at fair value

















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

(amortized cost of $11,547,197 and $10,653,613, respectively)



$

11,584,751





$

10,569,691



Controlled, affiliated investments

(amortized cost of $527,704 and $275,105, respectively)





525,347







272,381



Total investments at fair value

(amortized cost of $12,074,901 and $10,928,718, respectively)





12,110,098







10,842,072



Cash (restricted cash of $14,217 and $8,841, respectively)





779,581







347,917



Foreign cash (cost of $15,326 and $9,641, respectively)





15,148







9,994



Interest receivable





62,377







57,108



Receivable for investments sold





77,426







6,316



Receivable from a controlled affiliate





4,127







2,347



Prepaid expenses and other assets





27,121







38,603



Total Assets



$

13,075,878





$

11,304,357



Liabilities

















Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $114,874 and $91,085, respectively)



$

6,934,942





$

5,292,722



Distribution payable





121,877







152,087



Management fee payable





45,583







35,936



Incentive fee payable





27,682







19,070



Payables to affiliates





5,399







6,527



Accrued expenses and other liabilities





63,403







51,581



Total Liabilities





7,198,886







5,557,923



Commitments and contingencies

















Net Assets

















Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized;

393,152,554 and 389,966,688 shares issued and outstanding, respectively





3,931







3,900



Additional paid-in-capital





5,985,429







5,940,979



Total distributable earnings (losses)





(112,368)







(198,445)



Total Net Assets





5,876,992







5,746,434



Total Liabilities and Net Assets



$

13,075,878





$

11,304,357



Net Asset Value Per Share



$

14.95





$

14.74



 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







For the Three Months

Ended September 30,





For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,



 ($ in thousands except per share data)



2021





2020





2021





2020



Investment Income

































Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:

































Interest income



$

241,966





$

179,597





$

686,314





$

561,236



Dividend Income





10,600







2,688







19,924







3,608



Other income





7,942







2,507







15,559







10,473



Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments





260,508







184,792







721,797







575,317



Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:

































Interest income





1,392













4,033









Dividend income





7,128







2,267







13,469







6,716



Other Income





163













480









Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments





8,683







2,267







17,982







6,716



Total Investment Income





269,191







187,059







739,779







582,033



Expenses

































Interest expense





56,516







37,391







159,037







110,533



Management fee





45,586







36,460







131,703







104,852



Performance based incentive fees





27,682







22,302







74,727







70,500



Professional fees





3,849







3,330







10,966







9,782



Directors' fees





239







179







757







633



Other general and administrative





3,140







1,659







7,302







5,564



Total Operating Expenses





137,012







101,321







384,492







301,864



Management and incentive fees waived











(40,531)













(122,925)



Net Operating Expenses





137,012







60,790







384,492







178,939



Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes





132,179







126,269







355,287







403,094



Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax expense (benefit)





1,680







(1,168)







3,004







239



Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes



$

130,499





$

127,437





$

352,283





$

402,855



Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

































Net change in unrealized gain (loss):

































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



$

14,475





$

80,619





$

133,961





$

(196,001)



Income tax (provision) benefit





(4,383)













(8,605)









Controlled affiliated investments





985







4,615







367







(3,536)



Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies





(796)







3,113







(3,716)







3,237



Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)





10,281







88,347







122,007







(196,300)



Net realized gain (loss):

































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments





2,018







2,537







(24,656)







2,885



Foreign currency transactions





53







(2,274)







1,242







(2,364)



Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)





2,071







263







(23,414)







521



Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)





12,352







88,610







98,593







(195,779)



Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations



$

142,851





$

216,047





$

450,876





$

207,076



Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted



$

0.36





$

0.56





$

1.15





$

0.53



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted





392,715,513







386,534,213







391,893,306







388,474,850



 

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY







For the Three Months Ended September 30,



($ in thousands)



2021





2020(3)



New investment commitments

















Gross originations



$

3,257,404







957,015



Less: Sell downs





(463,419)







(113,404)



Total new investment commitments



$

2,793,985





$

843,611



Principal amount of investments funded:

















First-lien senior secured debt investments



$

2,154,036





$

483,756



Second-lien senior secured debt investments





71,000







121,592



Unsecured debt investments











41,463



Preferred equity investments





975









Common equity investments





8,820









Investment funds and vehicles





57,750









Total principal amount of investments funded



$

2,292,581





$

646,811



Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:

















First-lien senior secured debt investments



$

(1,815,765)





$

(44,711)



Second-lien senior secured debt investments





(278,613)







(3,517)



Unsecured debt investments













Preferred Equity investments













Common Equity investments













Investment funds and vehicles













Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid



$

(2,094,378)





$

(48,228)



Number of new investment commitments in new

portfolio companies(1)





21





8



Average new investment commitment amount





104,913





$

90,138



Weighted average term for new debt investment

commitments (in years)





5.7







6.1



Percentage of new debt investment commitments at

floating rates





100.0

%





100.0

%

Percentage of new debt investment commitments at

fixed rates





0.0

%





0.0

%

Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment

commitments(2)





7.1

%





8.2

%

Weighted average spread over LIBOR of new floating

rate debt investment commitments





6.2

%





7.2

%

________________

(1)

Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company.

(2)

Assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month LIBOR, which was 0.13% and 0.23% as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(3)

As of September 30, 2020, preferred equity investments and common equity investments were reported in aggregate as equity investments.

ABOUT OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of September 30, 2021, ORCC had investments in 130 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.1 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and part of Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in ORCC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

