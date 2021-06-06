HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OwlPoint is pleased to announce that it has extended its consulting partnership with AXELOS.
This is OwlPoint's fourth year as an official AXELOS Consulting Partner (ACP) and they are happy to continue as a leading consultancy in IT industry best practices. For over a decade, OwlPoint's focus has been on helping companies improve their organizations by leveraging best practices in areas such as Project and Program Management, and Service Management.
In addition, Mark Blanke, CEO of OwlPoint, has been involved in AXELOS's latest best practice releases of Managing Successful Programmes and Effective Project Management; the PRINCE2 Method as a global reviewer.
"We have enjoyed working closely with AXELOS over the last few years and look forward to our continued relationship," stated Mark Blanke, CEO OwlPoint. "As one of the few U.S.-based partners, we are proud to support organizations by enhancing the value, efficiency and effectiveness of their companies with our expertise and experience."
AXELOS is responsible for developing, enhancing and promoting best practice frameworks and methodologies. These are used globally by professionals working primarily in IT Service Management; Project, Program and Portfolio Management; and Cyber Resilience. ITIL® 4 is a framework for IT/digitally enabled services used all over the world and provides practical and proven guidance for establishing a service management system.
About OwlPoint
Founded in 2008, OwlPoint connects the dots between technology and people so that the IT service experience is efficient, pleasant, and aligned to business goals. As a vendor-agnostic consultancy, OwlPoint is not bound to any one technology provider or solution. Grounded by integrity, emboldened by experience, and passionate about helping their clients, OwlPoint provides solutions that ensure effectiveness, scalability, and value for the future.
