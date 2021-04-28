MEXICO CITY and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oyster Financial (oyster.io), an online financial services platform and trusted partner for Mexican SMBs, today announced it has appointed Eric Sanabria as its new Chief Business Officer (CBO) following more than a year of him serving as the company's VP of Operations and Revenue.
Prior to Oyster, Sanabria worked as an executive for Google's Online Partnerships Group for North America. For more than four years, he was the group's revenue intelligence lead after serving as a strategic partner manager for Google for two years. From 2011 to 2013, Sanabria worked for Phizzle, a San Francisco-based marketing automation platform, as both an engineering team project-management lead and as an advisor to the startup's CEO and CFO.
"In his new senior role of CBO, Eric will bridge his experience in sales, business intelligence, product management and operations to ensure that we are able to execute well against our aggressive goals," said Vilash Poovala, CEO and co-founder of Oyster Financial. "He will bring even more focus on operational excellence and the continuous improvement of customer experience and retention - which are both key ingredients for Oyster's long-term growth and success."
About Oyster Financial:
Oyster is a global fintech company that is creating a new financial system for SMBs.
Founded in 2018 by Vilash Poovala and Gabriel Leon, who worked together at PayPal and Clip (formerly PayClip) before Leon departed for several years to help Amazon's payments team, Oyster just launched a first-of-its-kind offering for a majority of small business owners in Mexico: a 100 percent digital debit account that provides access to affordable, instant credit and revolving credit lines.
Located in Mexico City and San Francisco, Oyster has developed its own core banking platform for small to medium-sized businesses in Mexico to quickly attain a business banking account and debit card within 2-3 days, not months or years. Its vision is to continue creating and rolling out new financial services and products for SMBs that increase revenues and ensure the health and well-being of businesses as they grow over time.
The company is backed by investors that include Citius, FinTech Collective, Kevin Efrusy, monashees, Redpoint eventures, SV LATAM Capital and Ulu Ventures with a total of US$14 million in seed funding as of September 2020.
