PHOENIX, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P.B. Bell, a leader in multifamily housing development and management, has expanded its team by welcoming two new employees and promoting another.
Marissa D. Worley has been promoted to vice president, focusing on executing P.B. Bell's accounting operations, including overseeing the day-to-day accounting functions for corporate, development, and third-party-owned assets, managing internal and external property audits, and tax coordination of company-owned assets. In addition, Worley is responsible for maintaining an adequate system of accounting records and a comprehensive set of controls and budgets designed to mitigate risk and enhance the accuracy of the firm's reported financial results. She joined P.B. Bell in 2018, bringing 13 years of accounting experience. Prior to joining the multifamily industry, Worley worked in homebuilding, manufacturing, and staffing. She holds a Bachelor of Accountancy and Master of Accountancy from New Mexico State University, is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA).
Alex Popovic has been hired as the director of land acquisition at P.B. Bell. He is responsible for identifying, sourcing, and coordinating land acquisitions for future multifamily and build-to-rent P.B. Bell developments. Before joining the team, Popovic was the vice president of development for a local multifamily development firm where he oversaw and managed the buildout of over 1,200 multifamily units, and he also founded and ran a commercial real estate brokerage company. He received a Bachelor of Science from American Military University in business management and entrepreneurship and his Master of Real Estate Development from Arizona State University W.P. Carey School of Business.
Anne Healy has been hired as the director of development, who is responsible for managing the entitlement process and receipt of permits for all development projects. Healy works closely with the land acquisition and construction teams at P.B. Bell to ensure that each project stays on schedule and within budget, is well-designed, and is of the luxury quality that P.B. Bell is known for.
Healy received her B.A. in Architecture from Lehigh University and her Master of Real Estate Development from Arizona State University. She has more than 15 years of experience in real estate and development, beginning in sales and management, and transitioning to development and finance after completion of her Master's Degree. Before joining P.B. Bell, Healy was VP of development at Cardon Development Group and a senior associate at Ambrose Capital Group.
"It's always exciting to expand our team, but when we can bring in and promote industry leaders like these three, it elevates our excitement," said R. Chapin Bell, CEO of P.B. Bell. "I'm confident that they will bring unparalleled ideas, innovation, and strategy to our team and will further propel our company to being one of the leading multifamily developers in Arizona."
P.B. Bell recently celebrated 45-years in Arizona, serving as one of the state's leading multifamily development and management companies. Its growth in portfolio and team continues to expand in 2021. For career opportunities, visit https://pbbell.com/careers/.
About P.B. Bell
P.B. Bell specializes in the development and management of multifamily housing communities in Arizona. Based in Scottsdale, P.B. Bell has provided multifamily services throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area since 1976 and remains family-owned. Committed to quality product and service, P.B. Bell's portfolio includes Class A, B, and, C products and its clientele range from global investment firms to individual owners. As a leader in the multifamily housing industry, P.B. Bell has earned multiple awards for its design, development, and management services. For more information, visit http://www.pbbell.com or call 480.951.2222.
