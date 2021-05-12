SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P.B. Bell, a leader in multifamily housing development, management and acquisitions, recently hired Clarissa Williams as a new portfolio director to oversee several of its communities throughout the Valley.
In her new role, Williams is responsible for managing communities and its operations, as well as each community's specific goals including financials, marketing and staff and resident wellbeing.
"I'm very excited to expand upon my multifamily experience here with my P.B. Bell family," said Clarissa Williams, portfolio director at P.B. Bell. "With this new role and responsibilities, I will work closely with the residents at the communities that I oversee, building relationships with them and ensuring that their needs are being met."
Williams got her start in the multifamily industry at P.B. Bell as a leasing consultant in 2008. She was later promoted to community manager where she oversaw several different asset types as well as launched lease-up communities throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area with P.B. Bell. She later utilized her skills to work with JLB Partners and MEB Management Services. Most recently, Williams managed a portfolio as a regional manager with Roscoe Property Management (RPM).
"Clarissa is a perfect fit for our team as she really understands the ins and outs of P.B. Bell, as well as the multifamily industry as a whole," said Debbie Willis, president and designated broker of property services at P.B. Bell. "Her experience and insight will enable us to exceed our goals, as well as exceed our clients' and residents' expectations."
P.B. Bell is celebrating its 45-years in Arizona, serving as one of the state's leading development, management and acquisition of multifamily housing companies. Its growth in portfolio and team continues to expand in 2021. For career opportunities, visit https://pbbell.com/careers/.
For more information about P.B. Bell, please visit http://www.pbbell.com.
About P.B. Bell
P.B. Bell specializes in the development, management and acquisition of multifamily housing communities in Arizona. Based in Scottsdale, P.B. Bell has provided multifamily services throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area since 1976 and remains family-owned. Committed to quality product and service, P.B. Bell's portfolio includes Class A, B and C products and its clientele range from global investment firms to individual owners. As a leader in the multifamily housing industry, P.B. Bell has earned multiple awards for its design, development and management services. For more information, visit http://www.pbbell.com or call 480.951.2222.
Media Contact
Taylor Tiner, Serendipit Consulting, 6022835209, taylor@serendipitconsulting.com
SOURCE P.B. Bell