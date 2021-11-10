WOODBRIDGE, Conn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P2 Science Inc., a green chemistry company, announced that Bob Peacock has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.
Peacock has extensive senior leadership experience in operations, commercial and quality functions in specialty chemicals. He comes to P2 from Stepan Company where he was most recently VP & GM of the Specialty Products Division and VP of Quality for the company. Earlier, Peacock ran Stepan's general surfactants business. His career started at DuPont in specialty chemicals and performance products.
"Bringing Bob onto the P2 team prepares us for the next stage of the company's growth in our key markets of cosmetics, personal care and flavor & fragrance," said P2 CEO, Neil Burns. "He has the top-flight, C-suite experience that will help us achieve our potential as a leading green chemistry company. Bob's understanding of the global chemicals business along with his proven track record of leadership, growth and operational excellence is exactly what P2 needs right now."
"I'm energized by the opportunity to work with such an innovative and vibrant mission-driven company," said Peacock. "I'm excited and looking forward to growing this business alongside the incredible team that Neil has assembled."
Peacock reports to CEO, Neil Burns, and leads all operations, commercial and R&D activities.
About P2 Science:
P2 Science is a green chemistry company, co-founded by Professor Paul Anastas, head of the Yale Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering and Dr. Patrick Foley. P2 has developed and patented technologies for converting renewable feedstocks into high-value specialty products. Investors in P2 include BASF Venture Capital, Xeraya Capital, Elm Street Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Ironwood Capital, HG Ventures and Chanel. The company started up its first manufacturing plant in September of 2018 which produces novel renewable aroma chemicals and cosmetic ingredients. For more information, visit http://www.p2science.com.
