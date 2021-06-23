WOODBRIDGE, Conn., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P2 Science Inc., a green chemistry company, announced that Professor Alan Aspuru-Guzik has joined the company's scientific advisory board (SAB).
Aspuru-Guzik is is a professor of Chemistry and Computer Science at the University of Toronto and is also the Canada 150 Research Chair in Theoretical Chemistry and a Canada CIFAR AI Chair at the Vector Institute. He is a CIFAR Lebovic Fellow in the Biologically Inspired Solar Energy program. Aspuru-Guzik also holds a Google Industrial Research Chair in Quantum Computing. He is the director of the Acceleration Consortium, a University of Toronto-based strategic initiative that aims to gather researchers from industry, government and academia around pre-competitive research topics related to the lab of the future. In addition to these roles, Professor Aspuru-Guzik is editor-in-chief of the journal Digital Discovery and co-founder of both Zapata Computing and Kebotix.
"Alan's cutting-edge expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantum chemistry is sure to inspire us in areas that we have barely explored but which have enormous potential for our green chemistry platforms," said P2 CEO, Neil Burns. "He is a leading thinker in many areas of chemistry and we are happy to have him as part of our team."
"P2 Science is an exciting company that produces functional chemicals for a variety of applications," said professor Aspuru-Guzik. "I am very interested in the intersection of this unique platform and data science approaches. I am looking forward to the exciting SAB discussions that will ensue."
At the University of Toronto, Aspuru-Guzik conducts research in the interfaces of quantum information, chemistry, machine learning and chemistry. He was a pioneer in the development of algorithms and experimental implementations of quantum computers and quantum simulators dedicated to chemical systems. He has studied the role of quantum coherence in the transfer of excitonic energy in photosynthetic complexes and has accelerated the discovery by calculating organic semiconductors, organic photovoltaic energy, organic batteries and organic light-emitting diodes. He has worked on molecular representations and generative models for the automatic learning of molecular properties. Currently, Professor Aspurs-Guzik is interested in automation and autonomous chemical laboratories for accelerating scientific discovery.
About P2 Science:
P2 Science is a green chemistry company, co-founded by Professor Paul Anastas, head of the Yale Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering and Dr. Patrick Foley. P2 has developed and patented technologies for converting renewable feedstocks into high-value specialty products. Investors in P2 include BASF Venture Capital, Xeraya Capital, Elm Street Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Ironwood Capital, HG Ventures and Chanel. The company started up its first manufacturing plant in September of 2018 which produces novel renewable aroma chemicals and cosmetic ingredients. For more information, visit http://www.p2science.com.
Media Contact
Neil Burns, P2 Science, +1 (732) 688-9585, neil@p2science.com
SOURCE P2 Science