WOODBRIDGE, Conn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P2 Science Inc., a green chemistry company, announced that Professor Vânia Leite has joined the company's scientific advisory board (SAB).
Leite is a professor of cosmetology at the Federal University of São Paulo in Brazil and holds the position of Honorary Senior Research Fellow at the University of Queensland, Brisbane Australia. She is also Board Chairman at ABC (Associação Brasileira de Cosmetologia) – the Brazilian Society of Cosmetology and Committee Member 1 of the IFSCC (International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists).
"With Vania now on our SAB, we benefit from her deep expertise in the field of cosmetology and her amazing background in the global business of cosmetics," said P2 CEO, Neil Burns. "Hers is the sort of experience and perspective that is unique and incredibly enriching for us."
Leite has a doctorate in cosmetic science from the University of Sao Paulo and has done postdoctoral work at the University of Queensland, Australia. Also, she has more than 20 years of experience within the industry, with an emphasis on research and development of cosmetics, involving research, development and validation of new methodologies and technologies for evaluation of cosmetic performance.
Leite resides in São Paulo, Brazil.
About P2 Science:
P2 Science is a green chemistry company, co-founded by Professor Paul Anastas, head of the Yale Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering and Dr Patrick Foley. P2 has developed and patented technologies for converting renewable feedstocks into high-value specialty products. Investors in P2 include BASF Venture Capital, Xeraya Capital, Elm Street Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Ironwood Capital, HG Ventures and Chanel. The company started up its first manufacturing plant in September of 2018 which produces novel renewable aroma chemicals and cosmetic ingredients. For more information, visit http://www.p2science.com
