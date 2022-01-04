SAN MARCOS, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Mobile Structures is fully operational and now serving the State of Texas. As the industry leader in leasing and selling modular structures, Pacific Mobile Structures is providing Texas with high-quality mobile office space, permanent modular construction, and storage solutions including restroom and shower facilities, sales and retail offices, break room and conference space, relocatable classrooms, permanent modular construction, administrative and cooperative office buildings, medical clinics, and assembly and institutional space.
"We are thrilled to be expanding into the Texas market and serve the Lone Star State. No matter your individual requirements, you can be assured you're working with a relationship-driven, construction-savvy, experienced firm. Large enough to deliver on big, complex projects almost anywhere in the western United States and Texas, while family-owned and privately held. Which means you'll never catch us cutting corners or compromising on service to please shareholders," said President and CEO of Pacific Mobile Structures, Garth Haakenson.
Seasoned Pacific Mobile Regional Sales Manager, Michael Thompson is on the ground working alongside Sales Consultant, Holly Fraser. Together, they bring over 20 years of experience in the modular construction industry.
"At Pacific Mobile Structures, we pride ourselves on a relentless, customer-first commitment. This is reflected in every touchpoint and communication with you. From the condition of our structures to our staff talent to the speed and ease with which you receive our buildings. We're excited to now serve the great state of Texas," said Michael Thompson.
While the Pacific Mobile Team is currently in the State of Texas with fleet and ready to lease, the physical branch location is set to open in Q2 of 2022. This will be the company's ninth branch location in addition to their branches in Chehalis, Washington; Marysville, Washington; Pasco, Washington; Boise, Idaho; Spokane, Idaho; Ceres, California; Menifee, California; and a 10th branch opening in Arizona also in Q2 of 2022.
To learn more about Pacific Mobile Structures' offering in Texas, call 800.225.6539.
ABOUT PACIFIC MOBILE STRUCTURES
Since 1983, Pacific Mobile Structures has provided superior mobile office space to thousands of jobsites. Family-owned for two generations and with multiple locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, and Texas, Pacific Mobile Structures is known for delivering the highest-quality mobile offices, permanent modular construction, educational facilities, and government services, with a commitment to customer service excellence built on the cornerstones of experience, quality, flexibility, and dedication.
