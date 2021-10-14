CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Sportfishing Alliance is pleased and excited to announce their inclusion in the 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Located just steps from the beach in sunny South Florida, the boat show spans nearly 90 acres and three million square feet of exhibit space. The five day show will attract over 100,000 attendees and 1,000 exhibitors, including Pacific Sportfishing Alliance, with more than 1,300 boats on display.
Pacific Sportfishing Alliance recently underwent a rebranding of the organization in order to provide an expanded offering to their valued member base to more fishing destinations and locations throughout the Pacific Ocean, including regions of Alaska, Southern California, Mexico and Panama.
Pacific Sportfishing Alliance offers high-value membership programs, which entitles sportfishing enthusiasts to stay at their resort for one week per year with all-inclusive fishing, food, drinks, airport transfers and lodging. For those not quite ready to commit at the member level, Pacific Sportfishing Alliance also offers non-member bookings at discount pricing.
In order to provide the most value to members and their budget, Pacific Sportfishing Alliance has assembled high-value annual membership packages which also have the flexible option for members to trade their time for other outdoor adventure trips including hunting, fishing, skiing, surfing, condos, cabins, etc. through a platform called Trips4Trade. This membership benefit by itself offers tremendous flexibly and value to their members.
Pacific Sportfishing Alliance is currently seeking interested sportfishing enthusiasts who are considering such an adventurous and valuable opportunity. For more information call Larry Hansen at (760) 331-2650 or visit https://www.pacificsportfishingalliance.com for more details.
