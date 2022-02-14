CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Sportfishing Alliance is excited to announce their participation in the 2022 Pacific Coast Sportfishing Tackle, Boat & Travel Show at Orange County's Fair & Event Center. Covering three days from February 18th through the 20th, the annual show attracts sportfishing and boating enthusiasts alike from all over the world. Held at the Orange County Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa in the Santa Ana Pavilion, the show will offer a wide selection of top boats, tackle and travel destinations, offering a great presence for Pacific Sportfishing Alliance as one of the valued exhibitors.
Pacific Sportfishing Alliance offers to their valued member base fishing destinations throughout the Pacific Ocean, including regions of Alaska, Southern California, Mexico and Panama. Their high-value membership programs entitles sportfishing enthusiasts to utilize the clubs' various high-value destinations throughout the year at wholesale pricing with all-inclusive fishing, food, drinks, airport transfers and lodging. For those not quite ready to commit at the member level, Pacific Sportfishing Alliance also offers non-member bookings at discount pricing as well as member specials specifically to attendees to the Orange County Show.
In order to provide the most value to members and their budget, Pacific Sportfishing Alliance has assembled high-value annual membership packages which also have the flexible option for members to trade their time for other outdoor adventure trips including hunting, fishing, skiing, surfing, condos, cabins, etc. through a platform called Trips4Trade. This membership benefit by itself offers tremendous flexibly and value to their members.
Pacific Sportfishing Alliance is currently seeking interested sportfishing enthusiasts who are considering such an adventurous and valuable opportunity. For more information call Larry Hansen at (760) 331-2650 or visit https://www.pacificsportfishingalliance.com for more details.
