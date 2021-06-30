LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that PacWolf, a leading fulfilment house specialising in e-commerce, has chosen Infor Warehouse Management System (WMS). Deployed via Amazon Web Services (AWS), the multi-tenant cloud application will help enable PacWolf to continue its aggressive growth that has seen the company handle more than 1,500 orders per day.
Infor WMS will help PacWolf improve efficiency by automating key workflows including replenishment and invoicing. The software will also help onboard new customers more quickly and enable innovative billing for all activities across the PacWolf service offering, including value-added services such as kitting and light assembly.
Following a thorough review of the market, Infor was chosen based on its industry-specific functionality, the strength of references, the flexibility of invoicing options and the breadth and depth of its embedded reporting and analytics.
Having started the selection process in favour of an on-premises solution, PacWolf finally chose the multi-tenant cloud WMS as a service deployment approach to benefit from continual updates to the software, freeing the company to focus on core operations and delivering service and value to its customers.
"Our growing customer base includes sixty of the biggest names in e-commerce," said Jodi Sanders, managing director of PacWolf Ltd. "As a result, we need accurate, granular visibility of activity throughout all three of our facilities, be it movement of goods in the warehouses, accurately tracking and invoicing activities and services or monitoring the performance of the team to ensure efficiencies are realized across the operation, enabling us to grow our customers while keeping control of our overheads. This ability to handle diverse aspects of our business whilst enabling us to embrace the complexity of our customer base is what led us to choose Infor WMS."
"Modern fulfilment houses are complex operations that go far beyond simple storage and transportation," said Anwen Robinson, general manager and senior vice-president for Infor in the UK. "This means automated workflows and accurate tracking of individual activities on any given account are vital. This drives immediate return on investment as well as positioning companies such as PacWolf for growth as the e-commerce boom continues."
