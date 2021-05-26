ATLANTA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PadSplit, an affordable housing marketplace that helps lower-income individuals achieve financial independence, and Partners for HOME, a nonprofit created by the City of Atlanta to lead a coordinated response to ending homelessness in the City, are today announcing that they have now housed 88 individuals through their partnership. Most recently, PadSplit worked with Partners for HOME to rapidly house more than 75 individuals who were displaced from a temporary, non-congregate hotel.
"The past year has been an extremely hard one for the underhoused and those who experience homelessness," said Cathryn Marchman, Partners for HOME chief executive officer. "We have moved as quickly as possible to secure housing for our clients, to keep them safe and help stem the spread of COVID-19 amongst the community. Time and again, we have called on PadSplit to assist with our efforts — sometimes on a moment's notice — and they have stepped up to the challenge to help those when they need it most."
Through PadSplit's partnership initiative, nonprofits, businesses, and agencies may reserve entire homes or a dedicated number of rooms to serve their clients, as a way to quickly identify available housing opportunities and save on housing placement costs. In addition to Partners for HOME, PadSplit currently works with the Salvation Army, Atlanta Public Schools, HousingPlus Inc, Project Community Connections, Inc. (PCCI), Giving Kitchen, Fulton County's Pre-Arrest Diversion, Gwinnett Housing Authority, Hope ATL, First Step Staffing, Christ180, Mercy Care, Women's Resource Center, and Anthem Healthkeepers Plus.
"PadSplit fundamentally believes that people who serve our communities also deserve an opportunity to live in them," said Atticus LeBlanc, PadSplit's founder and CEO. "Everyday we work with nonprofits who are providing critical supportive services to those in need, and we are grateful to Cathryn and Partners for HOME for being such a strong voice for individuals who have fallen on hard times and need a second chance."
Founded in 2017, PadSplit's marketplace provides shared housing – with private, furnished bedrooms, and fixed utility costs as well as access to 24/7 telehealth services, credit building and job matching. PadSplit members average $25,000 in annual income and report $420 in monthly savings between housing, utility, and transportation costs. Each PadSplit home must meet specific design guidelines designed to exceed HUD standards, while members must pass a criminal background check and screening process to qualify.
As a result of PadSplit's model and through critical partnerships with nonprofits like Partners for HOME, the company estimates that it's able to keep hundreds of individuals from experiencing homelessness. Eighty-five percent of PadSplit members have been able to improve their credit scores, with many being able to purchase their own vehicles, move into their own apartments, start their own companies, and even buy their own homes and rent them out as PadSplits.
For nonprofits or businesses who want to learn more about PadSplit's placement services, please visit our partnerships page.
About PadSplit
PadSplit is a mission-driven company that helps to solve the affordable housing crisis, one room at a time. Through its shared-housing model, the company aligns incentives between cities, nonprofits, and property owners to spur cost-effective housing creation without public subsidy, all while providing safe and affordable housing for working class individuals. PadSplit was founded by an affordable housing advocate and is advised by a team of nationally recognized housing leaders and investors including Enterprise Community Partners, the UC Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation, Kapor, Impact Engine, and the Citi Impact Fund amongst others. Headquartered in Atlanta, PadSplit operates in several cities throughout the United States, including Atlanta, Houston, Richmond, Tampa and Indianapolis. For more information about the company or how to become a member or property owner, visit https://PadSplit.com.
About Partners for HOME
Since 2014, Partners for HOME has brought together government, nonprofit, business and community stakeholders to make homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring in the City of Atlanta. As the primary support vehicle for the Atlanta Continuum of Care (CoC), Partners for HOME leads a coordinated crisis response and approach that effects systemic change in addressing issues of one of the City's most vulnerable populations. Learn more at partnersforhome.org.
