TROY, Mich., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevating the conversation on the future of manufacturing, Automation Alley—Michigan's Industry 4.0 knowledge center and a World Economic Forum Advanced Manufacturing Hub (AMHUB) for North America—is taking its signature Industry 4.0 conference, Integr8, to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi on May 10 for a high-energy experience filled with innovation, interaction and – new this year – an additive manufacturing pitch competition. A livestream will also be available for those who want to attend virtually. Registration for the event is now open here.
Building on Automation Alley's previous Industry 4.0 conferences, Integr8 2022 will include breakout sessions and presentations from industry experts, an exhibition featuring advanced technologies, and keynotes from Jeff Winter, an industry executive for manufacturing at Microsoft, and Howard Heppelmann, vice president and general manager of smart connected operations, for PTC. Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center will also return with its popular Smart Technology Zone featuring its Technical Assessment & Implementation Team and partner technology suppliers for five interactive sessions on Industry 4.0 technologies.
Joining Integr8 for the first time is the Project DIAMOnD Experience. Led by Automation Alley, Project DIAMOnD aims to create the country's largest 3D printing marketplace and network by engaging small- and medium-sized manufacturers in their digital transformation. Guiding Integr8 2022 participants through three areas–physical technology, community, and design automation–the showcase will feature partnered Project DIAMOnD companies, interactive displays, success stories, and real-world examples with opportunities to explore, discover and connect face-to-face.
"Integr8 2022 is back with new energy, inspired by the role Industry 4.0 processes and solutions played in creating rapid-response solutions to pandemic-induced global business disruptions," said Tom Kelly, Automation Alley Executive Director and CEO. "Automation Alley is excited to bring this level of advanced manufacturing and digital transformation leadership to Integr8 attendees to help them succeed on their Industry 4.0 journey."
Also new to Integr8 in 2022, Michigan businesses with a manufacturing facility in the state and less than 500 employees are encouraged to participate in a pitch competition presented by Automation Alley in partnership with MEDC's Pure Michigan Business Connect program. Applicants must explain how a 3D industrial printer would solve a labor, capacity or process challenge and support the overall business. The grand prize is a Photocentric LC Magna 3D printer, including Air Wash L, Cure L2, and a one-year CAD software package provided by Southfield-based Core Technolgie. The prize package is valued at more than $42,000. The pitch application can be found here; applications are accepted through April 7. On April 27, selected applicants will be invited to participate in the Integr8 pitch competition at the May 10 event.
Integr8 ticket prices for Automation Alley members are $199; non-member tickets are $299. Virtual tickets are $49. As an extra benefit this year, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will provide all small to medium-sized Michigan manufacturers one free ticket per company to attend Integr8 2022 in-person. More information on the MEDC courtesy rate and other Integr8 details, including registration, are available here.
Key sponsors for the event include: 3YourMind, Ascent Aerospace, Baker Tilly, Behco, Brand XR, CADIA, City of Southfield, Claroty, Clayton & McKervey, Comcast Business, Crown Castle, Detect-It, DTE Energy, Durr, Electro-Matic, Epic Games, HRPro, IoTco, Lawrence Technological University, Light Guide Systems, Manpower Group, Markforged, MEDC, Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center, MPDV, Novastar, Oakland University, Omron, Phoenix Contact, PTC, Soothsayer, Stratasys, Verizon, Whim Detroit and Xemelgo. Contributing sponsors include: City of Detroit, DTI Global, Independent Bank, IPS Technology Services, and Lease Corporation of America.
About Automation Alley
Automation Alley is a World Economic Forum Advanced Manufacturing Hub (AMHUB) for North America and a nonprofit Industry 4.0 knowledge center with a global outlook and a regional focus. We facilitate public-private partnerships by connecting industry, education and government to fuel Michigan's economy and accelerate innovation. Our programs give businesses a competitive advantage by helping them along every step of their digital transformation journey. We obsess over disruptive technologies like AI, the Internet of Things and automation, and work hard to make these complex concepts easier for companies to understand and implement. Visit automationalley.com.
Mission:
Automation Alley helps businesses embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution by equipping them with the knowledge and tools to develop a software-first mindset that leverages the intersections of advanced technologies, systems and people to jumpstart or accelerate a digital path to strategic success.
