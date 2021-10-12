Paul Frank and Pals Socks introduce an exclusive collection of mismatched socks featuring beloved signature monkey Julius, wingman Bob, Clancy the Giraffe, advisor Skurvy, and Sam the Grub who support the Pals Sock mission to inspire inclusivity, adventure and empathy through the message, ‘we don't have to match to be friends.’ Available Tuesday, October 12, Paul Frank’s universe of characters come to life through colorful, vibrant mismatched Pals Socks. Visit www.PalsSocks.com for more info.