More than 1,100 senior executives from financial institutions around the world attend the Finovate Spring 2022 conference from May 18-20 in San Francisco, CA. An innovation leader in Business Network Insights, PALTURAI has been selected to present the PALTURAI BusinessGraph and provide strategic insights into the technological future of the Financial Services industry.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Our customers obtain a deeper understanding of their market environment by easily dissecting complex legal and business relationships between companies and people. While significantly reducing the time required to investigate, PALTURAI Business Graph supports better and faster decisions. Our system simplifies compliance and risk management tasks and can improve the quality of master data in business applications. We make network insights readily available as part of existing processes and applications. The Palturai BusinessGraph comes pre-loaded with 66+M companies, 60+M individuals, and 210+M relationships in 240+ jurisdictions.
About PALTURAI
Palturai is a leader in BusinessGraph Intelligence. With our recent entrance into the North American market, it is our goal to form new business partnerships. Palturai has an established solution, available as a cloud service, on-premise, via REST API, and embedded into SAP and Salesforce solutions. Our company is an SAP innovation award finalist and recognized as one of the top regulatory technology companies in the world, on RegTech Analyst's 2021 #RegTech100.
