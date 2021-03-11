BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with active participation in the country's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2020.
As of January 1, 2019, the Company adopted US$ as functional currency for the reporting of its financial information. The presentation of this information in AR$ is converted at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX').
However, Edenor (electricity distribution), Transener, TGS and Refinor (holding and others) record their operations in local currency. Thus, the 2020 figures are adjusted by inflation as of December 31, 2020 (2020: 15.3% and Q4 20: 5.4%), translated to US$ at closing FX of 84.15. Moreover, the 2019 figures are adjusted by inflation as of December 31, 2019 (2019: 21.2% and Q4 19: 5.5%), translated to US$ at closing FX of 59.89[1].
On December 28, 2020, it was announced the sale of the controlling stake in Edenor. Therefore, the electricity distribution segment is shown as discontinued operations for the current and comparative periods[2].
Main results for the fiscal year 2020
Consolidated net revenues for continuing operations of US$1,071 million[3], 20% lower than the US$1,338 million recorded in 2019, mainly due to lower gas sales for our power generation, the drop in prices and volumes sold of hydrocarbons, petrochemical products and spot energy, partially offset by the commissioning of new power generation units priced under Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA').
- Power generation of 16,470 GWh from 15 power plants[4]
- Production of 45.0 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons
- Sales of 337 thousand tons of petrochemical products
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA[5] of US$750 million, 18% lower than the US$915 million in 2019, due to decreases of 67% in electricity distribution, 48% in oil and gas and 12% in holding and others, partially offset by increases of 6% in power generation and US$13 million in petrochemicals.
Consolidated loss attributable to the owners of the Company of US$367 million, lower than the US$692 million profit achieved in 2019, mainly due to the impairment of assets in electricity distribution, power generation and petrochemicals, in addition to lower operating margin and an income tax charge. In 2019 income tax benefit and a US$285 million gain due to Edenor's regularization of liabilities were recorded.
Main results for the fourth quarter 2020 ('Q4 20')[6]
Consolidated net revenues for continuing operations of US$285 million, 10% lower than the US$318 million recorded in Q4 19, mainly due to reduced fuel sales for our thermal power dispatch, lower price and volume sold of hydrocarbons and spot energy, partially offset by the commissioning of the new combined cycle gas turbine Genelba Plus, and to a lesser extent, by higher volumes sold of petrochemical products.
- Power generation of 4,400 GWh from 15 power plants
- Production of 43.7 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons
- Sales of 107 thousand tons of petrochemical products
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of US$168 million, 6% lower than the US$179 million in Q4 19, due to decreases of US$24 million in electricity distribution, 24% in holding and others, 7% in oil and gas and US$1 million in intersegment eliminations, partially offset by increases of 13% in power generation and US$12 million in petrochemicals.
Consolidated loss attributable to the owners of the Company of US$463 million, lower than the US$9 million profit recorded in Q4 19, mainly explained by the deterioration of assets in electricity distribution, partially offset by a lower income tax charge.
Consolidated balance sheet
(As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, in millions)
Figures in million
As of 12.31.2020
As of 12.31.2019
AR$
US$ FX 84.15
AR$
US$ FX 59.89
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
135,445
1,610
210,056
3,507
Intangible assets
3,455
41
9,068
151
Right-of-use assets
867
10
930
16
Deferred tax assets
9,082
108
1,702
28
Investments in joint ventures and associates
46,229
549
30,638
511
Financial assets at amortized cost
8,428
100
1,048
18
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
942
11
671
11
Other assets
57
1
45
1
Trade and other receivables
3,631
43
4,711
79
Total non-current assets
208,136
2,473
258,869
4,322
Inventories
9,766
116
9,175
153
Financial assets at amortized cost
2,062
25
3,224
54
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
27,382
325
21,867
365
Derivative financial instruments
1
-
214
4
Trade and other receivables
28,678
341
33,583
561
Cash and cash equivalents
11,900
141
13,496
225
Total current assets
79,789
948
81,559
1,362
Assets classified as held for sale
123,603
1,469
-
-
Total assets
411,528
4,890
340,428
5,684
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the company
120,247
1,428
114,865
1,917
Non-controlling interest
28,631
341
29,397
492
Total equity
148,878
1,769
144,262
2,409
LIABILITIES
Investments in joint ventures and associates
161
2
265
4
Provisions
9,326
111
8,703
145
Income tax liabilities
11,004
131
590
10
Deferred revenue
-
-
270
5
Taxes payables
128
2
263
4
Deferred tax liabilities
93
1
22,068
368
Defined benefit plans
1,460
17
1,606
27
Salaries and social security payable
-
-
241
4
Borrowings
115,428
1,372
105,629
1,764
Trade and other payables
1,418
16
5,419
90
Total non-current liabilities
139,018
1,652
145,054
2,421
Provisions
1,379
16
1,206
20
Deferred revenue
-
-
5
-
Income tax liabilities
897
11
3,154
53
Taxes payables
3,030
36
4,316
72
Defined benefit plans
298
4
230
4
Salaries and social security payable
1,935
23
3,834
65
Derivative financial instruments
40
-
204
3
Borrowings
20,377
242
10,974
183
Trade and other payables
9,778
116
27,189
454
Total current liabilities
37,734
448
51,112
854
Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale
85,898
1,021
-
-
Total liabilities
262,650
3,121
196,166
3,275
Total liabilities and equity
411,528
4,890
340,428
5,684
Consolidated income statement
(For the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2020 and 2019, in millions)
Fiscal year
Fourth quarter
Figures in million
2020
2019
2020
2019
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
Sales revenue
76,639
1,071
64,699
1,338
23,067
285
18,809
318
Cost of sales
(46,850)
(663)
(39,169)
(811)
(14,481)
(181)
(12,457)
(216)
Gross profit
29,789
408
25,530
527
8,586
104
6,352
102
Selling expenses
(2,680)
(38)
(1,294)
(26)
(503)
(6)
(515)
(9)
Administrative expenses
(6,588)
(93)
(5,342)
(105)
(1,740)
(22)
(2,097)
(31)
Exploration expenses
(29)
-
(463)
(9)
(8)
-
(308)
(5)
Other operating income
4,056
56
3,749
79
1,453
18
188
12
Other operating expenses
(2,550)
(36)
(2,060)
(43)
(738)
(9)
(716)
(11)
Results for part. in joint businesses and associates
6,551
85
5,854
101
1,741
19
2,425
39
Impairment of PPE, intangible assets and inventories
(10,351)
(139)
(3,713)
(62)
(6,035)
(72)
(3,713)
(62)
Operating income
18,198
243
22,261
462
2,756
32
1,616
35
RECPAM
-
-
-
-
5
-
4
-
Financial income
686
9
1,027
23
157
1
851
2
Financial costs
(12,528)
(177)
(9,005)
(187)
(3,932)
(50)
(2,498)
(40)
Other financial results
6,131
84
8,680
175
2,774
36
4,064
66
Financial results, net
(5,711)
(84)
702
11
(996)
(13)
2,421
28
Profit before tax
12,487
159
22,963
473
1,760
19
4,037
63
Income tax
(3,122)
(35)
4,531
130
(391)
(1)
(1,633)
(33)
Net income for continuing operations
9,365
124
27,494
603
1,369
18
2,404
30
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
(49,333)
(592)
11,813
197
(47,568)
(569)
(1,043)
(20)
Net income (loss) for the period
(39,968)
(468)
39,307
800
(46,199)
(551)
1,361
10
Attributable to the owners of the Company
(31,447)
(367)
33,012
692
(38,603)
(463)
1,149
9
Continuing operations
9,952
132
27,057
593
2,796
24
(4,806)
24
Discontinued operations
(41,399)
(499)
5,955
99
(41,399)
(487)
5,955
(15)
Attributable to the non-controlling interests
(8,521)
(101)
6,295
108
(7,596)
(88)
212
1
Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders
(20.40)
(0.24)
18.40
0.39
(26.53)
(0.32)
0.68
0.01
From continuing operations
6.46
0.09
15.08
0.33
1.92
0.02
(2.84)
0.01
From discontinued operations
(26.85)
(0.32)
3.32
0.06
(28.45)
(0.33)
3.51
(0.01)
Net income (loss) per ADR attributable to shareholders
(509.97)
(5.95)
459.90
9.64
(663.30)
(7.96)
16.95
0.14
From continuing operations
161.39
2.14
376.94
8.26
48.04
0.41
(70.88)
0.36
From discontinued operations
(671.36)
(8.09)
82.96
1.38
(711.35)
(8.37)
87.83
(0.22)
Average outstanding common shares
1,541.6
1,794.5
1,455.0
1,695.1
Outstanding common shares by the end of period
1,453.9
1,682.1
1,453.9
1,682.1
[1] For further information, see section 3 of Pampa's financial statements ('FS').
[2] For further information, see section 1.4 of the Earnings Release.
[3] It does not include discontinued operations for US$1,085 million. Under International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), sales at our ownership from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS are not consolidated in Pampa, being its equity income shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates' (2020: US$400 million and Q4 20: US$94 million).
[4] It includes 100% of Ensenada Barragán Thermal Power Plant ('CTEB') and Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm ('PEMC'), assets operated by Pampa but co-controlled by Pampa, with 50% of equity stake.
[5] It includes discontinued operations. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.
[6] The financial information presented in this document for Q4 20 and Q4 19 quarters are based on FS prepared according to IFRS in force in Argentina, corresponding to the fiscal years of 2020 and 2019, and the nine-months period ended on September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
