BUENOS AIRES, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2021.

Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, and it's expressed in AR$ at the transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, Transener, TGS and Refinor, from our holding and others segment, report under local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of June 30, 2021, except for previous periods already reported.

Main results from the quarter1

68% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$346 million2 in the second quarter 2021 ('Q2 21'), explained by higher price and volume of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals sold, the new combined cycle gas turbine at Genelba Thermal Power Plant ('CTGEBA'), and the retroactive rise as of February 2021 on spot energy remuneration, partially offset by real devaluation affecting spot revenues.



Q2 21

Q2 20

Variation

Power

Generation (GWh)

3,808

3,461

+10%



Gross margin (US$/MWh)

35.0

36.6

-4%











Hydrocarbon

Production (k boe/day)

47.7

43.7

+9%



Gas over total production

90%

91%

-1%



Average gas price (US$/MBTU)

3.9

2.0

+99%



Average oil price (US$/bbl)

57.7

20.8

+177%











Petrochemicals

Volume sold (k ton)

76

52

+46%



Average price (US$/ton)

1,285

741

+73%











79% year-on-year increase in the adjusted EBITDA3, recording US$241 million during Q2 21, explained by rises of US$67 million in oil and gas, US$25 million in power generation, US$12 million in petrochemicals, and US$2 million in holding and others.

Pampa recorded a consolidated profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$70 million, US$66 million higher than the second quarter 2020 ('Q2 20'), mainly due to better operating margin, offset by higher losses from discontinued operations and income tax charge in Q2 21.

Net debt decreased to US$1,042 million as of June 30, 2021, showing a continuous reduction compared to the US$1,148 million recorded by the end of 2020.

Consolidated balance sheet

(As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, in millions)

Figures in million



As of 6.30.2021



As of 12.31.2020



AR$

US$ FX 95.72



AR$

US$ FX 84.15

ASSETS













Property, plant and equipment



153,639

1,605



135,445

1,610

Intangible assets



4,075

43



3,455

41

Right-of-use assets



1,595

17



867

10

Deferred tax assets



7,146

75



9,082

108

Investments in joint ventures and associates



61,544

643



46,229

549

Financial assets at amortized cost



9,598

100



8,428

100

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss



3,811

40



942

11

Other assets



61

1



57

1

Trade and other receivables



3,249

34



3,631

43

Total non-current assets



244,718

2,557



208,136

2,473

Inventories



14,894

156



9,766

116

Financial assets at amortized cost



-

-



2,062

25

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss



32,324

338



27,382

325

Derivative financial instruments



1

0



1

-

Trade and other receivables



45,275

473



28,678

341

Cash and cash equivalents



11,946

125



11,900

141

Total current assets



104,440

1,091



79,789

948

Assets classified as held for sale



-

-



123,603

1,469

Total assets



349,158

3,648



411,528

4,890















EQUITY













Equity attributable to owners of the company



149,939

1,566



120,247

1,428

Non-controlling interest



743

8



28,631

341

Total equity



150,682

1,574



148,878

1,769















LIABILITIES













Investments in joint ventures and associates



416

4



161

2

Provisions



13,428

140



9,326

111

Income tax liabilities



15,750

165



11,004

131

Taxes payables



138

1



128

2

Deferred tax liabilities



-

-



93

1

Defined benefit plans



1,944

20



1,460

17

Borrowings



130,932

1,368



115,428

1,372

Other payables



1,593

17



1,418

16

Total non-current liabilities



164,201

1,715



139,018

1,652

Provisions



363

4



1,379

16

Income tax liabilities



49

1



897

11

Taxes payables



4,295

45



3,030

36

Defined benefit plans



298

3



298

4

Salaries and social security payable 



1,372

14



1,935

23

Derivative financial instruments



27

0



40

-

Borrowings



13,094

137



20,377

242

Trade and other payables



14,777

154



9,778

116

Total current liabilities



34,275

358



37,734

448

Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale



-

-



85,898

1,021

Total liabilities



198,476

2,074



262,650

3,121















Total liabilities and equity



349,158

3,648



411,528

4,890

  

Consolidated income statement

(For the six-month periods and quarters ended on June 30, 2021 and 2020, in millions)





First half



Second quarter

Figures in million



2021



2020



2021



2020





AR$

US$



AR$

US$



AR$

US$



AR$

US$

Sales revenue



61,211

667



32,154

496



32,576

346



14,118

206

Cost of sales



(35,343)

(386)



(20,309)

(318)



(18,990)

(201)



(9,148)

(136)



























Gross profit



25,868

281



11,845

178



13,586

145



4,970

70



























Selling expenses



(1,083)

(12)



(1,000)

(16)



(541)

(5)



(401)

(6)

Administrative expenses



(4,043)

(44)



(3,174)

(49)



(2,027)

(21)



(1,638)

(24)

Exploration expenses



(44)

-



(9)

-



(37)

-



(5)

-

Other operating income



4,846

50



1,261

20



3,870

39



552

9

Other operating expenses



(3,831)

(42)



(1,276)

(19)



(781)

(9)



(818)

(11)

Impairment of financial assets



(196)

(2)



12

-



(93)

(1)



81

1

Impairment of PPE, intangible assets and inventories



(172)

(2)



(4,316)

(67)



(172)

(2)



-

-

Results for part. in joint businesses and associates



3,101

34



3,158

46



875

8



1,089

14



























Operating income



24,446

263



6,501

93



14,680

154



3,830

53



























Financial income



337

3



295

4



172

1



153

1

Financial costs



(7,841)

(86)



(5,348)

(82)



(3,855)

(41)



(2,705)

(39)

Other financial results



2,931

29



1,760

28



4,992

53



2,169

32

Financial results, net



(4,573)

(54)



(3,293)

(50)



1,309

13



(383)

(6)



























Profit before tax



19,873

209



3,208

43



15,989

167



3,447

47



























Income tax



(6,106)

(64)



(1,399)

(14)



(5,391)

(56)



(1,838)

(22)



























Net income for continuing operations



13,767

145



1,809

29



10,598

111



1,609

25



























Net income (loss) from discontinued operations



(7,129)

(75)



(1,748)

(24)



(7,654)

(80)



(2,491)

(36)



























Net income (loss) for the period



6,638

70



61

5



2,944

31



(882)

(11)

Attributable to the owners of the Company



9,773

103



995

18



6,621

70



220

4

Continuing operations



13,499

142



1,942

31



10,349

108



1,582

24

Discontinued operations



(3,726)

(39)



(947)

(13)



(3,728)

(38)



(1,362)

(20)

Attributable to the non-controlling interests



(3,135)

(33)



(934)

(13)



(3,677)

(39)



(1,102)

(15)



























Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders



6.94

0.07



0.62

0.01



4.75

0.05



0.14

0.003

From continuing operations



9.58

0.10



1.21

0.02



7.43

0.08



1.01

0.02

From discontinued operations



(2.64)

(0.03)



(0.59)

(0.01)



(2.68)

(0.03)



(0.87)

(0.01)



























Net income (loss) per ADR attributable to shareholders



173.40

1.83



15.54

0.28



118.84

1.26



3.50

0.07

From continuing operations



239.51

2.52



30.32

0.49



185.75

1.94



25.19

0.38

From discontinued operations



(66.11)

(0.69)



(14.79)

(0.20)



(66.91)

(0.68)



(21.69)

(0.32)



























Average outstanding common shares



1,409.0





1,601.3





1,392.9





1,570.2



Outstanding common shares by the end of period



1,388.8





1,557.1





1,388.8





1,557.1



For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q2 21 results on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO; Gabriel Cohen, CFO and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa2Q21VideoCall. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

For further information about Pampa:

1 The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.

It does not include sales from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$110 million. Under IFRS they are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.

3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.  

