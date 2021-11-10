BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, and it's expressed in AR$ at the transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates Transener, TGS and Refinor report under local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of September 30, 2021, except for previous periods already reported.

Main results from the quarter[1]

49% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$435 million[2] in the third quarter 2021 ('Q3 21'), explained by the rise in prices of oil, gas and petrochemical products, increased physical volume sold in all our businesses and higher sales of own fuel to thermal power plants.

Pampa's main operational KPIs

Q3 21

Q3 20

Variation

Power

Generation (GWh)

4,512

4,000

+13%



Gross margin (US$/MWh)

31.0

40.3

-23%











Hydrocarbon

Production (k boe/day)

57.4

46.8

+23%



Gas over total production

92%

91%

+0%



Average gas price (US$/MBTU)

4.4

2.5

+76%



Average oil price (US$/bbl)

61.6

40.4

+52%











Petrochemicals

Volume sold (k ton)

129

90

+43%



Average price (US$/ton)

1,123

748

+50%











27% year-on-year increase in the adjusted EBITDA[3], recording US$262 million in Q3 21, explained by an increase of US$68 million in oil and gas, offset by decreases of US$6 million in power generation and US$6 million in holding and others.

Pampa recorded a consolidated profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$131 million, US$53 million higher than the third quarter 2020 ('Q3 20'), mainly due to better operating margin in oil and gas, offset by higher losses from the holding of financial securities and the own debt buyback profit recorded in Q3 20.

Consolidated net debt decreased to US$917 million as of September 30, 2021, recording a continuous and significant reduction (mainly AR$-nominated maturities) compared to the US$1,148 million recorded by the end of 2020.

Consolidated balance sheet

(As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, in millions) 

Figures in million



As of 9.30.2021



As of 12.31.2020



AR$

US$ FX 98.74



AR$

US$ FX 84.15

ASSETS













Property, plant and equipment



159,563

1,616



135,445

1,610

Intangible assets



3,814

39



3,455

41

Right-of-use assets



1,440

15



867

10

Deferred tax assets



6,874

70



9,082

108

Investments in joint ventures and associates



70,500

714



46,229

549

Financial assets at amortized cost



9,906

100



8,428

100

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss



4,780

48



942

11

Other assets



61

1



57

1

Trade and other receivables



2,599

26



3,631

43

Total non-current assets



259,537

2,628



208,136

2,473

Inventories



14,175

144



9,766

116

Financial assets at amortized cost



-

-



2,062

25

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss



32,940

334



27,382

325

Derivative financial instruments



1

0



1

-

Trade and other receivables



47,840

485



28,678

341

Cash and cash equivalents



17,117

173



11,900

141

Total current assets



112,073

1,135



79,789

948

Assets classified as held for sale



-

-



123,603

1,469

Total assets



371,610

3,764



411,528

4,890















EQUITY













Equity attributable to owners of the company



169,789

1,720



120,247

1,428

Non-controlling interest



675

7



28,631

341

Total equity



170,464

1,726



148,878

1,769















LIABILITIES













Investments in joint ventures and associates



378

4



161

2

Provisions



13,921

141



9,326

111

Income tax liabilities



18,855

191



11,004

131

Taxes payables



151

2



128

2

Deferred tax liabilities



-

-



93

1

Defined benefit plans



2,165

22



1,460

17

Borrowings



134,564

1,363



115,428

1,372

Other payables



1,289

13



1,418

16

Total non-current liabilities



171,323

1,735



139,018

1,652

Provisions



546

6



1,379

16

Income tax liabilities



498

5



897

11

Taxes payables



3,947

40



3,030

36

Defined benefit plans



298

3



298

4

Salaries and social security payable 



2,099

21



1,935

23

Derivative financial instruments



16

0



40

-

Borrowings



6,041

61



20,377

242

Trade and other payables



16,378

166



9,778

116

Total current liabilities



29,823

302



37,734

448

Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale



-

-



85,898

1,021

Total liabilities



201,146

2,037



262,650

3,121















Total liabilities and equity



371,610

3,764



411,528

4,890

 

Consolidated income statement

(For the nine-month periods and quarters ended on September 30, 2021 and 2020, in millions)





Nine-month period



Third quarter

Figures in million



2021



2020



2021



2020





AR$

US$



AR$

US$



AR$

US$



AR$

US$

Sales revenue



103,740

1,102



53,669

787



42,529

435



21,515

291

Cost of sales



(62,652)

(666)



(32,369)

(482)



(27,309)

(280)



(12,060)

(164)



























Gross profit



41,088

436



21,300

305



15,220

155



9,455

127



























Selling expenses



(1,752)

(18)



(1,356)

(20)



(669)

(6)



(356)

(4)

Administrative expenses



(6,301)

(67)



(4,848)

(71)



(2,258)

(23)



(1,674)

(22)

Exploration expenses



(50)

-



(21)

-



(6)

-



(12)

-

Other operating income



8,864

92



2,506

37



4,018

42



1,245

17

Other operating expenses



(4,623)

(50)



(1,781)

(26)



(792)

(8)



(505)

(7)

Impairment of financial assets



(229)

(3)



(851)

(13)



(33)

(1)



(863)

(13)

Impairment of PPE, intangible assets and inventories



(172)

(2)



(4,316)

(67)



-

-



-

-

Results for part. in joint businesses and associates



8,131

85



4,810

66



5,030

51



1,652

20



























Operating income



44,956

473



15,443

211



20,510

210



8,942

118



























Financial income



619

7



529

8



282

4



234

4

Financial costs



(14,128)

(151)



(8,598)

(127)



(6,287)

(65)



(3,250)

(45)

Other financial results



2,813

29



3,353

48



(118)

-



1,593

20

Financial results, net



(10,696)

(115)



(4,716)

(71)



(6,123)

(61)



(1,423)

(21)



























Profit before tax



34,260

358



10,727

140



14,387

149



7,519

97



























Income tax



(7,786)

(83)



(2,731)

(34)



(1,680)

(19)



(1,332)

(20)



























Net income for continuing operations



26,474

275



7,996

106



12,707

130



6,187

77



























Net income (loss) from discontinued operations



(7,129)

(75)



(1,765)

(23)



-

-



(17)

1



























Net income (loss) for the period



19,345

200



6,231

83



12,707

130



6,170

78

Attributable to the owners of the Company



22,577

234



7,156

96



12,804

131



6,161

78

Continuing operations



26,303

273



8,101

108



12,804

131



6,159

77

Discontinued operations



(3,726)

(39)



(945)

(12)



-

-



2

1

Attributable to the non-controlling interests



(3,232)

(34)



(925)

(13)



(97)

(1)



9

-



























Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders



16.11

0.17



4.56

0.06



9.23

0.09



4.08

0.05

From continuing operations



18.76

0.19



5.16

0.07



9.23

0.09



4.08

0.05

From discontinued operations



(2.66)

(0.03)



(0.60)

(0.01)



-

-



0.00

0.00



























Net income (loss) per ADR attributable to shareholders



402.65

4.18



113.90

1.53



230.69

2.36



101.99

1.29

From continuing operations



469.10

4.87



128.94

1.72



230.69

2.36



101.96

1.28

From discontinued operations



(66.45)

(0.70)



(15.04)

(0.19)



-

-



0.03

0.02



























Average outstanding common shares



1,401.8





1,570.7





1,387.6





1,510.2



Outstanding common shares by the end of period



1,386.4





1,479.0





1,386.4





1,479.0



 

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q3 21 results on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO; Gabriel Cohen, CFO and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa3Q21VC. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

For further information about Pampa:

[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.

[2] It does not include sales from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$115 million. Under IFRS they are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.

[3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

 

