VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("the Company") will host a call to discuss the Company's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") approach on September 9, 2021 at 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT). The Company's Board Chair and senior members of the management team will discuss the performance on key topics, and describe programs and initiatives to address ESG opportunities and challenges. The team will respond to questions from investors and analysts following the formal presentation.   

ESG Conference Call and Webcast:

Date:

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Time:

11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)

Dial-in numbers:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)



+1-604-638-5340 (international participants)

Webcast:

panamericansilver.com

The live webcast and presentation slides will be available at panamericansilver.com. An archive of the webcast will also be available for three months.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 27-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-american-silver-to-host-esg-conference-call-and-webcast-301356231.html

SOURCE Pan American Silver Corp.

