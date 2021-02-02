CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panama Sportfishing Alliance is pleased and excited to announce the recent partnership with the exclusive Seagull Cove Resort in Boca Chica, Panama. Located along the Pacific Ocean in northwestern Panama, this area is known for serious offshore, inshore, fly and spearfishing, attracting vacationing anglers from all over the world for year-round sportfishing action. Panama Sportfishing Alliance has developed a high-value membership program which entitles sportfishing enthusiasts to stay at the resort for one week per year with all-inclusive fishing, food, drinks, airport transfers and lodging.
Targeting fish species such as Yellowfin Tuna, Marlin, Wahoo, Dorado, Cubera Snapper, and Grouper, Panama Sportfishing Alliance offers members daily fishing excursions on 28'-30' offshore center console boats with state-of-the-art gear and expert local guides. The organization is also attracting members who enjoy fly fishing, spear fishing, snorkeling and scuba diving.
In order to provide the most value to members and their budget, Panama Sportfishing Alliance has assembled high-value annual membership packages which also have the flexible option for members to trade their time in Panama for other outdoor adventure trips including hunting, fishing, skiing, surfing, condos, cabins, etc. through a platform called Trips4Trade.
As a completely unique and exciting offering in the Boca Chica region, Panama Sportfishing Alliance is currently seeking interested sportfishing enthusiasts who are considering such an adventurous and valuable opportunity. For more information call Larry Hansen at (760) 331-2650 or visit https://www.panamasportfishingalliance.com for more details.
