PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES 2021, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America (Panasonic Automotive) announced two variants of in-vehicle wireless charging technology (moving coil and static coil.) Both of these variants will provide efficient in-vehicle charging that meet or exceed most current in-vehicle charging systems. The average American owns ten connected devices per household and many of those devices travel with us in the vehicle on short or long trips. As a result, the need for fast, efficient charging must also be readily accessible in a vehicle. With customers utilizing apps, navigation and music that require constant power, the demand is high for having reliable in-vehicle sources for efficient charging of devices. However, the majority of vehicle charging systems remain wired or tethered. Panasonic Automotive's wireless charging system aims to be a more accurate and more efficient way to charge – to be accessible in any vehicle without the hassle of first plugging in.
Panasonic's wireless charging technology highlights include:
Exclusive Detection Technology (Moving coil charge variant)
- Synchronizes - Panasonic patent pending tracking technology targets one's device. The wireless charging coil moves into the optimum position to align with the mobile device's charging coil and quickly begins to charge wirelessly. In addition, this moving coil technology has better coupling capability vs. other wireless charging systems. (Note: devices must be wirelessly charging compatible)
Charging Performance Rivals Wired Systems (Moving coil charge variant)
- Efficient Power Delivery - With 15W of charging power, Panasonic's wireless technology has one of the fastest charging times in the industry and rivals that of wired / tethered systems
Features:
- Charging Performance – At 15W, one of the highest rates of charge in the industry for a wireless charging system
- Detection Accuracy - Technology to more accurately align with your device (moving coil variant only)
- Smart Alignment – Patent pending tracking technology as the moving coil will optimize position for charging (moving coil variant only)
- Thermal Management - Better thermal trajectory range across longer periods of charging time vs. other systems (moving coil variant only)
- NFC BT / Wi-Fi Connected - While device is charging, the ability to make/ receive a phone call and app use continue run as normal (both static / moving coil variants)
- Charge Standard To follow Qi 1.3 charging standard (both static / moving coil variants)
This unique charging technology proves to be convenient, efficient, and much needed technology that integrates with any in-vehicle platform.

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America
Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich.