LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2022, Panasonic will showcase its latest technologies, partnerships and more. Its booth in Main Hall LVCC #16419 is designed for attendees to autonomously engage with the brand's latest innovations, offering self-guided tours featuring a breath-taking Immersive Entertainment Experience; new trend-driven Tech Talks (pre-recorded) with Panasonic's subject matter experts; as well as rich video content and QR codes that connect to the company's product introductions and sustainability initiatives. Via the Panasonic CES 2022 Digital Experience, Panasonic will be highlighting six primary discovery areas, including Immersive Entertainment, Lifestyle Technologies, Smart Mobility, Healthy Environments, Food Tech, and Sustainability. Each area of the site offers visitors an opportunity to explore Panasonic's latest innovations and learn more about the ways we are moving the world forward.
Stream the Panasonic Press Conference
The Panasonic CES 2022 press conference can be viewed at Panasonic.com/ces.
Green Impact
Learn more about "Panasonic GREEN IMPACT," a commitment to reducing CO2 emissions generated from its own business operations and value chain as well as expanding our contributions to reduce CO2 emissions of society.
Panasonic Tech Talks Return to CES
Panasonic Tech Talks return once again with presentations featuring Panasonic's leading technology minds and partners. The brief discussions are formatted to deliver interesting insights and inspire thought on emerging trends shaping industries and society. This year's Tech Talk lineup will feature:
- The AI of Augmented Reality HUD
Scott Kirchner, President at Panasonic Automotive, and Gene Karshenboym, CEO of Phiar, will discuss the augmented reality head-up display evolution. They share how the latest iteration of the AR HUD has become even smarter with AI integration and newly enhanced eye tracking features.
- Creating Shared Energy Value with Utilities, Consumers, Electric Fleet Operators
Moderated by Green Builder's Editor Matt Power, Panasonic's Director of Energy Storage, Mukesh Sethi, and Head of Utility Advisory, Dexter Gauntlett, discuss the exciting transition of the utility business model to enable "prosumers" – equipped with solar panels, energy storage, and electric vehicles – to participate in, and be compensated for, providing value to the grid.
Visitors can view the full Tech Talk video schedule and watch these sessions in the Booth LVCC #16419 and at panasonic.com/ces.
Live in Las Vegas: In-Person Experiences
Panasonic Booth LVCC #16419
Brand Theatre
We are offering self-guided tours of our Immersive Entertainment experience in the Brand Theatre with content by Illuminarium Experiences created especially for CES 2022 and brought to life with Panasonic's latest PTZ cameras and RQ35KU projectors.
West Hall e-Mobility Experience and Test Track (outdoor)
Automotive
Zen Rider eBike powered by Panasonic system
Dive into Digital Discovery Areas – in Booth videos, QR codes and online
Gaming
Kitchen
LUMIX®
Shavers
Technics ®
Shiftall VR
Automotive
OneConnect®
Creating a more sustainable planet has long been a vital part of our company mission. From electric vehicles to solar microgrids, our solutions help forward-thinking businesses and governments pursue a brighter, more efficient and more resilient future.
With the world's energy demands only growing, decisive action is needed on many fronts. Across industries such as building and construction, energy and utilities, and automotive, we're achieving breakthroughs that will have a significant impact on energy usage and the health of our environment.
CES 2022 Press Kit:
Please visit panasonic.com/cesnews for all the Panasonic CES 2022 news announcements.
