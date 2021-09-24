VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paperblanks has partnered with The New York Public Library to release an exclusive collection of writing journals inspired by rare artifacts found in the Polonsky Exhibition of The New York Public Library's Treasures, a new permanent exhibition opening September 24, 2021.
The treasures in the Polonsky Exhibition tell the stories of people, places and moments spanning 4,000 years—from the emergence of the written word through to the present day—and Paperblanks has reproduced some of the most unique and culturally significant artifacts found within the exhibit. From ancient Roman astronomy to one of the world's oldest globes to the original draft of the Declaration of Independence, each piece is truly a fragment of history.
Learn more at paperblanks.com about the stories behind the designs and the development of this curated partnership between The New York Public Library and Paperblanks.
