ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paradigm Learning, leaders in classroom-based business games and simulations, and Advantexe Learning Solutions, a global leader in digital simulation-centric training solutions, today announced the launch of their co-developed asynchronous business acumen simulation Zodiak Pro™.
The new digital simulation was jointly designed in response to the growing need for self-directed, self-paced business acumen learning solutions. The simulation combines the power of Paradigm's award-winning Zodiak business acumen classroom programs with Advantexe's proven and systemic approach to cloud-based simulation learning experiences. The goal of the simulation is to provide managers and other key employees with an opportunity to develop financial literacy and overall business acumen so they can confidently and meaningfully impact the success of their departments, teams, and organizations.
The simulation helps learners enhance and strengthen their knowledge of important financial terms and concepts, as well as build their business acumen by seeing how strategic decisions and actions in areas like marketing, sales, supply chain, R&D, and human resources impact financial success.
"In light of the pandemic, the necessity to offer additional digital solutions is paramount to support our customers' business acumen needs," says Robb Gomez, COO of Paradigm Learning. Gomez adds, "With Zodiak Pro we also took into account that many of our customers want to build on the knowledge their leaders gained by experiencing Zodiak®: The Game of Business Finance & Strategy on their own time, and the partnership with Advantexe allows us to do that."
"I agree with everything Robb shared and more," says Rob Brodo, CEO of Advantexe. "One of the unique ways an asynchronous simulation will fit into the current learning and development landscape is through its flexibility to a learner's schedule, which is more important than ever in this post-pandemic world," Rob Brodo adds.
Zodiak Pro was designed as an asynchronous learning experience leveraging Advantexe's Artificial Intelligence platform to enable and support learning, guidance, and feedback. Bonus - the simulation can be integrated into LMS systems, leadership development curriculums, new manager learning programs, and emerging and high-potential leader initiatives.
Zodiak clients can use the simulation as a learning extension for those learners who have attended a live session or as an alternative to Zodiak classroom sessions for targeted learners. It can also be used by any organization looking to enhance its leadership development offerings with a self-paced online approach to building business acumen knowledge and skills.
