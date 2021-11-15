NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, in partnership with Veterans Advantage, PBC, have created an exclusive offer for the greater military community: a four-month free trial of Paramount+, which includes over 30,000 episodes from hit series and thousands of popular films, plus exclusive originals including season five of the military-themed series "SEAL Team."
The partnership offers complimentary access to the streaming service for active duty military, veterans and their immediate families and has been announced in time to recognize military service for Veterans Day and Veterans and Military Families Month 2021 as well as the new season of the hit series, "SEAL Team," which is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+. "SEAL Team," starring David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley and Toni Trucks, follows an elite unit of Navy SEALs navigating their professional and personal lives as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them.
In addition to "SEAL Team," Paramount+ provides live sports, breaking news, and a mountain of entertainment, including fan favorite original series such as "Evil," "Inside the NFL" and "Star Trek: Prodigy," plus hit movies such as "A Quiet Place Part II," "Infinite," "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin" and "Queenpins." This season, the premium streaming service will also usher in highly anticipated content such as "1883," "Clifford the Big Red Dog," "Mayor of Kingstown," "South Park: Post COVID" and "Queen of the Universe." Paramount+ is also home to breaking news from CBSN and championship sports including football, soccer and more.
"We are delighted to team up with Paramount+ to bring this offer to those who served, continue to serve, and their families." said Scott Higgins, co-CEO of Veterans Advantage, and an Army Veteran. "We thank Paramount+ for stepping up to honor this special group of Americans, who will be able to enjoy the service's top tier content."
"We are thrilled to partner with Veterans Advantage to bring iconic shows and entertainment, including 'SEAL Team,' directly to the military community for free," said Richard M. Jones, EVP and Chief Veteran Officer for Paramount+'s parent company ViacomCBS.
About Paramount+:
Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service from ViacomCBS, combines live sports, breaking news, and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world's biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream ViacomCBS Streaming's other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.
About ViacomCBS Veterans Network
The ViacomCBS Veterans Network offers veterans and military service members a forum for connecting, networking, and personal and professional development. It also provides a much-needed community and support for the military-connected and their family members. The ViacomCBS Veterans Network ensures that we never forget our obligation to the more than 20 million living veterans in the United States, especially the nearly 2.6 million who served after the events of Sept. 11, 2001. For more information, please visit http://www.ViacomCBSVetNet.com and follow @ViacomCBSVetNet on social platforms.
About Veterans Advantage
Veterans Advantage, PBC, a registered public benefit corporation, is a military marketing, media and technology company with a socially responsible mission of delivering greater respect, recognition and rewards to its members and their families for service to our country. Co-founded in 1999 by Scott Higgins, a Vietnam War Veteran, and Lin Higgins, the proud daughter of a U.S. Marine, Veterans Advantage provides a platform for companies to create and promote exclusive offers for their customers who are active-duty military, veterans, and their families enrolled in Veterans Advantage. Our Veterans Advantage team is passionate about advocating for the creation of new, lifestyle-enhancing benefits for our members with VetRewards, our premium subscription plan, and redeemed with the VetRewards Card ID. We work with our Fortune 500 partner coalition of travel industry leaders, top brand-name retailers and major service providers offering technology to seamlessly verify their customer's military status and protect their offers from fraud and dilution while delivering A Real Thank You® to the men and women who have given so much to protect our freedoms.
