NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's highly competitive consumer product market, it's imperative that retailers and brands are keenly aware of market trends and demands to stand apart from the competition. Today ECRM – the leader in end-to-end product sourcing solutions for retailers – is enhancing its educational offerings at select category-specific sessions with detailed customer analytics and feedback, thanks to PTPA's discerning community of more than 200,000 real parents.
"This is just one of those opportunities that felt right from the very start," comments Sharon Vinderine, founder and CEO, PTPA Media. "Our community of 200,000 members are actively engaged parents who demand the best for their families. The value our data and insights will be able to offer growing brands and retailers through this partnership with ECRM is tremendous."
ECRM's end-to-end solution enables product discovery, evaluation and purchase, not only ensuring the right products reach the right retail partners, but also helping deliver industry insights to help retailers and brands continue on the right path. With the added layer of providing consumer preference data to ECRM's client roster, the client experience is now truly comprehensive and will allow businesses to grow with the added security that they're meeting potential customers' ever-changing needs.
"We're truly excited to collaborate with such a reputable organization," said Joseph Tarnowski, VP of Content for ECRM. "The knowledge our clients will glean from the PTPA community's unique perspective is exactly what they need to take their businesses to the next level. With our incredible network of buyers and sellers, and access to PTPA's consumer perspective and research, we will be able to deliver powerful insights to our audience."
Kicking off in Spring 2022, PTPA looks forward to contributing to presentations and collaborating via in-person and virtual conferences. For more information, visit ECRM.
About PTPA Media Inc.
Founded in 2007, PTPA Media certifies innovative products that families can trust. By connecting manufacturers with consumers, PTPA Media helps companies serve their markets better and helps families identify products that have been tested and recommended by their peers. Its growing network of more than 200,000 discerning parent community members empowers parents to make the best choices for their families, with safety, quality and value in mind. PTPA's highly anticipated 'Mom's Best List' features a curated roster of notable favourites for parents to explore. For more information, visit http://www.ptpaawards.com.
About ECRM
ECRM brings efficiencies and effectiveness to the buying and selling process by propelling connections between buyers and suppliers through key programs that utilize virtual and face-to-face platforms. With 25 years of experience, ECRM's programs promote relationships, forward thinking insights along with process efficiencies. ECRM works with companies around the world in a variety of different categories including food & beverage, general merchandise, health & beauty care, pharmacy & medical markets and foodservice. ECRM also owns RangeMe, a product discovery platform
