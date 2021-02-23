SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ParentSquare Inc., provider of the premier unified school-to-home engagement platform for K-12, today announced that Chad A. Stevens, Ph.D., is joining the company in the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer.
Stevens joins ParentSquare from Amazon Web Services where he most recently had the title of Leader, K-12 Education, guiding the team focused on K-12 customer priorities to provide cloud infrastructure and services that support improved academic performance and operations. Stevens had been with Amazon for five years and was an inaugural employee of the AWS K-12 team.
In the new Chief Strategy Officer role, Stevens will work closely with ParentSquare's co-founders, CEO Sohit Wadhwa and President Anupama Vaid, to expand ParentSquare's relationships with school districts across the U.S., supplying insights and driving execution based on his extensive knowledge of K-12 institutions and the edtech industry.
"We're excited to have Chad—with his depth of experience and strong reputation in education—on the executive team at ParentSquare," said Wadhwa. "He's been a long-time advocate for the intelligent use of technology in schools, which aligns with ParentSquare's drive to improve parent engagement and communications equity."
Stevens is well known in education and edtech. He serves as a board member of the Consortium for School Networking (CoSN) and sits on the Driving K-12 Innovation Global Advisory Board. He also recently was part of the Washington Remote Learning Taskforce that examined remote learning challenges facing students during the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, and made recommendations to best address them.
Prior to Amazon, he was Chief Education Strategist for CDW-G and, among several earlier school roles, was Chief Technology Officer and Principal for the Clear Creek Independent School District in Texas. He has a Ph.D. in Educational Administration from Texas A&M University.
"I've dedicated my career to improving education outcomes for all students," Stevens said. "Becoming part of ParentSquare is a perfect fit that allows me to get back to my roots as a teacher, Principal and Chief Technology Officer while using my private and public sector experience to impact millions of students, educators and parents."
Stevens starts as Chief Strategy Officer at ParentSquare this week.
About ParentSquare
ParentSquare is relied upon by millions of educators and families in over 44 states for unified, effective school communications. ParentSquare provides parent engagement tools that work from the district office to the individual classroom, supported by powerful metrics and reporting. ParentSquare's technology platform features extensive integrations with student information and other critical administrative systems, translation to more than 100 languages, and app, email, text, voice and web portal access for equitable communication. ParentSquare, founded in 2011, is based in Santa Barbara, CA.
